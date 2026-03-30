Building your first PC? From memory to CPU, six core components that need thought

From intense late-night gaming sessions to design students rendering their first portfolios, building your own custom PC has quietly become a rite of passage for tech enthusiasts.

It is not merely about assembling hardware. It is about crafting a machine that reflects how you work, play and create.

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For first-time builders, the task becomes less daunting when you focus on five essential components that form the backbone of every dependable system. While a visit to Chandni Chowk in Kolkata might provide you with more options than you need, it is best to do your own research.

The processor

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Whether you are juggling spreadsheets for work, attending online classes or sneaking in a quick round of Valorant after dinner, the processor determines how smoothly everything runs.

A dependable mid-range CPU offers a sweet spot for beginners.

It is powerful enough for multitasking and light content creation, yet at a pocket-friendly price. Think of it as the difference between a congested crossing and a clear stretch. Chips like the AMD Ryzen 5 8500G/8600G (Rs 15,000 to 20,000) and Intel Core i5-10400F (Rs 8,000 to 16,000) are readily available around Chandni Chowk and Princep Street.

The Motherboard

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The motherboard rarely gets the spotlight, but it is the platform that holds the entire system together.

Every component, from storage drives to cooling fans, finds its place here. For newcomers, a board with built-in Wi-Fi, multiple USB ports and space for future upgrades makes practical sense. Much like choosing a well-connected neighbourhood to live in, the right motherboard ensures you will not feel restricted a year down the line.

A mid-range motherboard will cost around Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,000.

Memory

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Switching between research tabs, playlists, video calls and editing software is now second nature. Adequate RAM keeps these transitions seamless.

Sixteen gigabytes has emerged as the comfortable starting line for students and young professionals alike. It allows your system to breathe, even on days when deadlines and entertainment compete for equal attention.

Mid-range RAM chips cost anywhere between Rs 3,000 to 15,000, depending on capacity.

Storage

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Nothing tests patience like a slow boot-up when you are already running late. Solid state drives have changed that experience entirely.

An SSD brings your system to life in seconds and loads applications with a quiet urgency.

A 1TB capacity offers room for everything from semester projects to an ever-growing library of games and photographs from the weekend. A standard SSD might cost somewhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

Power Supply

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If your area has sudden power fluctuations, the importance of a reliable power supply cannot be overstated.

A well-rated power supply unit (PSU) protects your investment and keeps the system stable. It also helps with future upgrades, be it the load of a graphics card for immersive gaming or additional drives for expanding ambitions. A standard PSU costs between Rs 1,000 to 3,000.

A good table for your PC

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Assembling your first PC is not only a technical exercise, it is an initiation into a culture that values independence and customisation.

The finished system becomes your editing studio, gaming den and productivity hub rolled into one. So, a good and reliable desk for your PC becomes the number one priority. Keeping your cables managed, having the desk at a good height to maintain posture, and keeping your PC clean are all essentials for owning a personalised working system.