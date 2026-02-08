‘Bhaga bhagakar maarungi’: Viral reels that turn Anupamaa’s rage into pure entertainment

Popular television character Anupamaa, played by actress Rupali Ganguly, had yet another on-screen meltdown. And like every other time, she handled it in her signature style — with a dash of anger, or perhaps a whole lot of it.

From ‘ghumaa-ghumaakar’ to ‘bhagaa-bhagaakar’, the protagonist made it clear that her monologue about beating the villain not only remains etched in the minds of the audience, but also shines on social media.

From recreating the scenes from the show to adding one’s own spin, My Kolkata has handpicked five trending reels of Anupamaa’s viral ‘Maarungi’ scene that will leave you laughing and might inspire you to create one, if you haven’t done it already.

50 shades of Maagrungi

Anupama is not everyone’s cup of tea. Which is why content creator Davesh Prakash put extra effort into recreating her look, settled into her ‘fiery’ persona and delivered a seamless performance that might inspire some social media users to shoot their own reel ‘bhaga bhaga ke’.

How real-life Anupama would have been

What if Anupama were a real-life character? RJ and social media influencer Princy Parikh offered a glimpse into her world, portraying her in the middle of an angry outburst — calling out everyone’s actions and being unapologetically vocal about her preferences.

Anybody can rage!

Dance group ABCD Dance Factory gave a unique spin to Anupama’s fiery ‘Maarungi’ monologue by dancing to the rhythm of Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue delivery that goes from ‘bhaga bhaga kar maarungi, ghuma ghuma kar maarungi, saree aam bazaar mein maarungi.’ If you are planning to choreograph a dance set on this, do take notes.

Mother-daughter duo meets Anupama

Content creator duo Vaishnavi and Kayal gave a hilarious spin to the iconic ‘Maarungi’ dialogue, enacting a mother–daughter moment where the mother reacts to learning about her daughter’s plans for a love marriage.

Anupama’s monologue is also about pure desi vibes.

Content creator Esha Chettri drapes a maroon sari, puts on a bindi and wears her confidence loud and clear as she delivers Anupama’s now-viral dialogue — equal parts sass, strength and ‘maa energy’’, straight from the heart.