A beginner’s guide to cosplay in Kolkata: Where to find fabrics, wigs, props and more

There are some hobbies that would be so much easier to pick up if only there were solid guides available at the tip of our hands. Cosplaying is one of them.

Picture this. There have been countless times when you wanted to dress up like your favourite character, but you didn’t know how to start.

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You probably searched for costumes online, but your heart sank seeing the exorbitant prices. Amid the mind-boggling search, you began feeling tired and wanted to give up before you could even start.

For beginners, the world of cosplay might seem overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be so complicated. And as it turns out, Kolkata is perhaps one of the easiest places to start.

From picking up a piece of fabric in Burrabazar, a wig from New Market or a bunch of foam sheets from Padmapukur Market, the city has just the right resources for you.

However, if creating your own costumes poses a hurdle for you early on, you can also get costumes on rent from niche Instagram stores that will give you the push you need.

With the second edition of Kolkata Comic Con coming up on April 11, now is perhaps the right time to dive into cosplaying with the right sources, resources and lots of inspiration. Here's a ready reckoner curated for beginners in the city.

You don’t need perfection on Day 1

Seasoned Kolkata cosplayers Asmita Ghosh (left) and Pracheta Banerjee (right) have the best advice for beginners. Photo credit: Instagram/ @chiropteran_queen; Animesh Majumder

The biggest myth around cosplay is that it requires perfection from day one — it doesn’t.

Most cosplayers begin with characters that are easy to recreate. Think school uniform, simple looks or characters who sport colours that you already own in your wardrobe.

“It is a very fun hobby,” said Kolkata-based cosplayer Asmita Ghosh. “It doesn’t have to be high-end or expensive. You can use cardboard, tape or simple stationery items.”

Pracheta Banerjee, also an illustrator, stressed on the importance of researching thoroughly before creating a costume.

“Collect as many references as possible. If in doubt how to make the costume, there are cosplay crafting books, YouTube tutorials and other resources on the internet that can help,” she said.

Your cosplay journey can begin in Kolkata’s markets

Burrabazar is the ultimate destination for all your fabrics. Shutterstock

Before you start looking for costumes online, take a closer look at what you have within your reach. Most of what you need is readily available across Kolkata, and you just need to go on an adventure to these local haunts.

For fabrics, Burrabazar is where many cosplayers begin. Pracheta revealed Bilas Katra Road near Burrabazar police station and VIP Market in Kankurgachi covers most fabric needs.

Asmita specifically recommends Shree Padma Textiles on Cotton Street for all kinds of fabrics, including materials like “bideshi leather”, a four-way stretchable gold fabric often used to layer over foam armour.

When it comes to prop-making essentials like EVA foam, rexine and latex, Asmita highlighted Padmapukur Market as a reliable sourcing hub.

For wigs, you can head to New Market for simple black ones without any wig cap.

For all other needs, the internet has you covered. Try websites like Arda Wigs, Etsy or the India-based Craze. “Good quality wigs can be quite expensive if they are lace front,” Asmita pointed out.

Besides the wig, you also need hair spray for that finished look. Try products by Got2b and Bblunt, Asmita said. Other hair products like thinning scissors and crocodile clips are all readily available in New Market.

Eye detailing is one of the most crucial aspects of cosplaying and Pracheta vouched for BB Ganguly Street’s Power Glass Market and Bulbul Optical in Bowbazar for the perfect results.

For wigs and art supplies, look no further than New Market. File picture

For paints, you can either head to New Market, like Asmita suggests, or Kumar’s Concern near Gariahat Flyover, as per Pracheta’s recommendation. G. C. Laha on Lenin Sarani should also be up your alley. In case you’re looking for wax paint, try out Asmita’s go-to site Little Birdie.

Stores like Yacoob Malik and three other adjacent stores stock paint including Brustro and Liquetex, oil paint, acrylic markers, glue guns and other art supplies. For general stationery items, you can also take a trek to your neighbouring shops.

If your cosplay is prop-heavy, Asmita has got you covered. She suggests using foam clay (available on Amazon or stationery stores), resin like Magnifico or Hakson, and silicone moulding materials such as Siloczest for prop-making.

For finishing, she recommends spray primers like Samurai Kurobushi (more economical) or Plastidip (for high-end result), along with wood glue as a foam sealer.

Not ready to DIY? Try rentals and ready-made costumes

There are several creator-led stores on Instagram that offer wide-variety of costumes to rent from

If building from scratch feels too complicated in the beginning, the cosplay community has a solution for you.

Some seasoned cosplayers on Instagram run their own rental stores online for those looking for an easier entry into the vibrant world.

Pracheta recommends pages like Kolkata Cosplay Hub and Assam-based Nobodys Store for all types of anime costumes and wigs, catering to beginners looking for affordable, short-term options.

Assam-based Threads by Ivy on Instagram has a mix of everything — from costumes to accessories

She also pointed out smaller, creator-led stores such as Firefly Patterns for digital costume patterns, Threads by Ivy for custom commissions and rentals, and Lemuria for renting wigs.

Finding your people (and your confidence)

Asmita indicated that cosplay is less about accuracy and more about expression Sourced by the correspondent

Your journey might begin as an individual effort, but you will quickly find yourself being part of a wide community.

With the rise of pop culture conventions like Comic Con, Anime India, Kolkata Comics Karnival, several college fests and anime meet-ups across the city, budding cosplayers have ample spaces to connect with the fandom and showcase their work.

There is also a WhatsApp help group for beginners called Cosplay Tutorials, created by Pracheta in July 2025, where those looking to take on the hobby can ask questions and learn from others.

And then comes the most important step. Wearing your costume and sharing your look for the first time. The only rule? Just have fun.

“You can’t look exactly like a fictional character,” Asmita said. “But you can resemble one. Cosplay is about being happy, creative and loving the characters even more.”

It’s never too late to start a new hobby, and with Kolkata Comic Con just around the corner, stepping into the shoes of your favourite character for a day might be the perfect way to unwind, recharge, and rediscover your confidence.