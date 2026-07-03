Obsessed with Serena Williams's diamond manicure? Here are six more luxe nail art ideas

The loudest fashion statement at Wimbledon this year wasn't a dress — it was a manicure. Serena Williams turned heads with a dazzling 3D ‘diamond manicure’ that shimmered alongside her reported USD 3 million engagement ring as she returned to singles competition after nearly four years.

Feeling Inspired? If you too are looking to elevate your next manicure, here are some bling-worthy nail art ideas that move beyond the classic French tips, ombre designs, pastels and polka dots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy-inspired nails

The universe is at your fingertips, quite literally! Swirls of shimmer, glitter and deep midnight hues create a dramatic, ultra-glam look that's perfect for parties and festive evenings. Pair it with a white, black or burgundy outfit to let the nail art truly shine.

Gold accents

Who says jewellery belongs only on your fingers? This season, let your nails wear the gold. Start with a translucent base and add raised gold accents in swirls, stars, florals, alphabets or abstract designs for an effortlessly luxe finish. Elegant without being over the top, this trend pairs just as well with your everyday denim as it does with your boss lady suits and festive outfits.

Blossom nails

It’s your time to bloom. These playful 3D floral nails are a real show stealer — fresh, colourful and impossible to ignore. Perfect for summer brunches, vacations and picnic dates, they pair best with solid-coloured outfits.

Hyper-realistic portrait nail art

Whether it's your favourite artist, author, movie icon, pet or a loved one, these tiny hand-painted portraits turn your nails into miniature masterpieces. Conversation starter? Absolutely. Tiny gallery on your fingertips? Even better.

Rhinestone perfection

When in doubt, add sparkle. Rhinestones are the cherry on top of a fabulous manicure, turning even the simplest nail art into a full-blown red-carpet moment.

Cat-eye nails

Cat-eye nails are having a major moment, thanks to their magnetic, light-catching finish that shifts with every movement of your hand. Equal parts chic, classy and high-fashion, they work in every mood and shade — from mocha brown and burgundy to midnight blue, emerald green and even metallic silver.