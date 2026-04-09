Looking for a Poila Baisakh makeover? Three easy hair styles to try at home

Wondering how to style your hair this Poila Baisakh? Relax! Between adda and food sessions, your hair should not really be the main character of your stress story.

My Kolkata got in touch with celebrity hair stylist Jolly Chanda for easy, effortless hacks that you can easily try at home for head-turning looks.

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Rose Bun

It’s time to bloom! Part out two front sections of hair and set them aside. Braid the remaining hair at the back, then gently pull at the loops of the braid to create a soft, petal-like effect. Wrap the braid into a bun and secure it with pins or clips. Then, braid the front sections and tuck them neatly behind.

Finish the look with real or faux flowers.

Curly-haired girls, this is the hairstyle you need. Effortless, quick and super easy! Best Part? No mousse, cream, gel or setting spray is needed to keep this in place. Use pins and clips generously and let your ‘salon-like hairdo at home’ steal the show.

Sausage Bun

This one’s for straight-haired girls, though it works just as well on chemically treated hair. Divide your hair into three sections and tie each into a ponytail. Along each ponytail, add black rubber bands at regular intervals (black bands blend in better while coloured ones stand out) to create a “sausage” effect.

Gently pull at each section to loosen it slightly and create a hollowed look. Twist the ends inward, then wrap each ponytail into a bun and secure in place. Finish by covering the visible bands with chic clips.

Messy Bun

This style works beautifully for both straight and curly hair, and true to its name, it doesn’t require perfection. “Side parting has a face-slimming effect,” advised Chanda. Divide the hair into three sections and twist each into a rope.

Wrap the first rope around itself to create the base of your bun, then wind the second strand around it in the opposite direction. Repeat with the third strand. Twist any loose front sections and tuck them neatly behind. Accessorise with flowers for a glamorous finish.