In pictures: Nona ilish to bhola bekti — Howrah’s Fuleshwar bazaar has a shutki for all

Dried fish is a delicacy that only a few people relish. For most, it is an acquired taste. But, for those who like it, a spicy shutki bata or a shutki mix vegetable with brinjal, potatoes and spinach is enough to polish off every grain of rice from the plate. While lotey shutki (dried Bombay duck) and chingri shutki (dried prawns) are popular at most Kolkata bazaars, did you know there are a whole host of varieties available at Fuleshwar shutki market in Howrah? My Kolkata takes you on a walkthrough...

Nona Ilish

Only a true shutki lover will know what a showstopper the Nona Ilish is. The whole fish is scored, salted and dried. It is used in a couple of Bengali and Bangladeshi dishes like Nona Ilish Bhorta and Nona Ilisher Bora. Nona ilish is widely available at this market, especially during winter. The price of the small-sized fish begins at Rs 50 per piece. The per kg rate can go up to Rs 500 for the bigger sizes.

Shankar Maachh Shutki

The meaty Shankar fish, or Stingray, is also dried to make shutki. The fish is cut into strips before marinating it in salt. This variety makes for a good bhorta or a jhaal. The price varies from Rs 300 to 400 per kg.

Talwar Shutki

The talwar machh, or swordfish, gets its name because of its shape. Sleek and long, the dried version of this fish goes well with spinach dishes or in a spicy machher jhal. Available at every vendor, the fish is priced at Rs 250 per kg.

Bhola Bekti Shutki

Bekti is another fish that is loved by Bengalis. At the Fuleshwar market, one can find big, whole dried bhola bekti. When cut into small pieces, one can make a fiery jhaal or a dry fry with spices. The prices range from Rs 500 to 600 per fish.

Khoira Shutki

Khoira machh, or Indian river shad, is a small and bony fish. It is relished by frying or making a curry with potato. The dried variety is often used to make a bhuna, a flavourful and spicy dry gravy. The going rate per kg of Khoira Shutki is Rs 300.

Fasha Shutki

The small basa, or fasha maachh, is another shutki at the Fuleshwar market that is not easily available at the Kolkata bazaars. It can be used in any recipe with veggies and spinach. For a simple recipe, a jhaal would just be fine. Get your hands on this fish for Rs 200 per kg.

Mourola Shutki

The popular choto maachh — mourola — also finds a spot in the market and is much in demand. Mourola goes well with pui mituli (Malabar spinach seed). A kg of the fish is sold at Rs 200.

The other shutki available in the market are Kachki, Puti, Konkai (Mackerel), Kuche (eel) and more. The dried fish is sourced from Sagar Island, Digha, Jaunpur and Bakkhali. The shelf life of shutki is more than one year if kept in a cool and dry place.

The Fuleshwar market is located in Rajbongshi Para and is about 40km away from Kolkata. The market is open between 11pm to 8pm and can be reached via toto from Fuleshwar station.