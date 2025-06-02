In pictures: The best mango offerings from Kolkata cafes and restaurants

Summer in Kolkata brings with it a golden obsession — mangoes. From Aam Dimsum to inventive Mango Tiramisu, cafes and restaurants across the city are embracing the season’s star fruit with creativity. Whether you prefer your mangoes sweet, spicy, or somewhere in between, this year’s menus promise something for every palate. Here’s a roundup of the most refreshing, indulgent, and downright irresistible mango dishes you can’t miss this season.
Paprika Gourmet
Paprika Gourmet’s Mango Tiramisu is a luscious blend of mascarpone cheese and mango purée, layered with ladyfinger biscuits and topped with slices of fresh mango. This creamy, tropical take on the Italian dessert is light, fragrant, and perfect for summer.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 300 onwards
Address: 19B, Dover Lane, Gariahat
Last Date: Till early July
Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick
Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick’s Mango Gelato is a smooth, rich frozen treat infused with the sweetness of ripe mangoes. It’s a refreshing bite of nostalgia that captures the essence of summer in every spoonful.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 300 onwards
Address: Multiple outlets across Kolkata
Last Date: June 30
Ambrosia
Ambrosia serves a tropical classic with its Mango Sticky Rice. This Thai-inspired dessert features sweet sticky rice paired with juicy mango slices and a generous drizzle of creamy coconut milk for a comforting, exotic treat.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 250 per piece
Address: 90/B, Hazra Road
Last Date: June 30
Bonne Femme
The Perfect Mango Mousse is a visual and flavorful stunner — light mango mousse served inside the hollowed mango skin. It's airy, tangy, and full of seasonal freshness.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 for two
Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue, Ballygunge
Last Date: June 30
Tess & YAYAvar - Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, Kolkata
This vibrant menu features multiple mango delights. Try the moist Mango Pastry, rich Mango Cheesecake, refreshing Mango Lassi, or playful Mango Gadbad, a traditional Indian sundae. Each dish is an ode to the king of fruits.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 290-Rs 455
Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace
Last Date: June 30
The Flamboyant
Representative imageShutterstock
This limited-time menu features standouts like Mango Chilli Garlic Crostini, Mango Tango Shot Pop, Crunchy Mango Sushi Roll, and Aam Dimsum. Non-veg lovers can try the Mango Shrimp Cocktail, Mango Butter Chicken Tacos, or Thai Mango Chicken Curry. Don’t miss the quirky Mango Cheesecake Samosa to finish.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 for two with alcohol
Last Date: June 7 to July 7
Bianco Café’s Mango Fiesta Menu
Available through June, Bianco’s Mango Fiesta includes Mango Arancini Dumplings, Mango Caesar Twist Salad, Mango BBQ Chicken Wings, Mango Cream Pasta, and Raw Mango Risotto. Desserts like Mango Panna Cotta and Aam Raas with Rusk add indulgence, while drinks like Mango Mojito and Raw Mango Spritzer complete the tropical experience.
Pocket Pinch: Rs 250 to 600
Address: 19, Ekdalia Road, Ekdalia
Last Date: June 30