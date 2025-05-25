Creamy possets to rice bowls: Instagram throwing a mango party

Summers in Kolkata are incomplete without mangoes and what’s better than to indulge in some juicy delights to beat the heat? From creamy mango possets to hearty mango rice bowls, desi feeds are brimming with recipes that are as delightful to watch as they are to taste. Here’s a round-up of the most mouth-watering mango recipes that caught our eye this week.

Posset in a peel

Yes, you heard it right. Delhi-based self-taught baker Shivesh Bhatia is serving a summer delight in a mango peel! This eggless mango posset — made with only four ingredients, and no gelatine and cornflour — is creamy, crackly and an absolute favourite. Just scoop out that glossy, custard-like centre and savour the sweetness.

Shrikhand gets a summer update

Need a rich and refreshing dessert to chill out in the heat? Look no further. This creamy, luscious mango shrikhand is here to soothe your soul with every bite. Garnished with saffron strands and mint leaves, it’s the perfect blend of tradition and creativity. Pro tip: Serve it chilled in mud pots for that ‘aam-azing’ touch!

Sooji gets a mango makeover

Tired of the same old sooji recipes? Time to jazz it up with the king of fruits! This quick and comforting mango kesari will win your heart with its mix of semolina, saffron and mango pulp perfect for breakfast or school tiffins. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and golden hue are sure to bring a heartwarming change to your same-old food routine.

Aam, rice and chicken? We say, mix it all

Looking for a filling meal with a tangy twist? Check out this chicken mango rice bowl from the repertoire of home chef Rafia Mazhar. You will fall in love with the juicy mango salsa, creamy cilantro-lime dressing, tender chicken pieces paired with boiled quinoa or rice. This one-bowl wonder is perfect for quick lunches or dinner alternatives.

Cool as a cucumber, hearty as a mango

Who said being healthy cannot be fun? With the power of ripe mangoes, cooling cucumbers, creamy avocados and a zingy dressing, you can enjoy a fruity, hearty and nutrient-rich salad bowl that satisfies both your cravings and your diet plans.

Popsicle nostalgia

Remember rushing out of school as soon as the bell rings to grab popsicles with your friends? If you’re feeling nostalgic, why not recreate that magic? Make these fresh, zingy raw mango popsicles at home and get transported to the days when summers meant freedom and mango was a fruit to bond over.