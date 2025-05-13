The real deal — how to identify ‘gaachpaka’ and carbide-free mangoes in Kolkata markets

‘Gaachpaka’ (naturally ripened) and ‘gurer moto mishti’ (sweet like jaggery) are two claims fruit vendors make while selling their mangoes in Kolkata. But in all likelihood, they turn out to be not-so-sweet and also, ripened with calcium carbide. As the king of fruits conquers the markets, My Kolkata got in touch with a fruit-and-vegetable expert, and author of Robbarer Bazar, Rajatendra Mukhopadhyay, who shelled out tips to identify carbide-free mangoes.

How to identify naturally ripened mangoes?

To pick sweet, naturally ripened mangoes, look for the following signs:

Rich aroma: Smell near the stem and look for a rich and fruity aroma that indicates natural ripening

Colour variation: Naturally ripened mangoes usually have an uneven skin colour with patches of green, yellow, and orange

Softness: Press the fruit near the stem; it should yield slightly to gentle pressure

Sap residue: A little sticky sap near the stem is a good sign

Sweet taste: The flavour will be rich, juicy, and balanced; never metallic or bitter

How to spot calcium carbide-ripened mangoes?

“Calcium carbide-ripened mangoes often carry certain telltale signs that can help you distinguish them from naturally ripened ones,” said Mukhopadhyay.

Uniform colour: These mangoes usually have an unnaturally uniform yellow or orange colour, but remain green near the stem

No aroma: Unlike naturally ripened mangoes, these mangoes may lack the sweet, fruity smell of ripe mangoes as well

Hard texture: It may appear ripe, but they feel hard to the touch and may not be evenly soft

Taste: The flavour will be bland, metallic, or slightly bitter

What is calcium carbide?

Calcium carbide is a chemical compound commonly used to artificially ripen fruits like mangoes. “When it comes in contact with moisture, it produces acetylene gas, which mimics the natural ripening agent ethylene. This gas triggers the ripening process, making mangoes appear ripe faster,” explained Mukhopadhyay. However, the use of calcium carbide is hazardous, as it may contain traces of arsenic and phosphorus, posing serious health risks such as headaches, dizziness, and even cancer.

Where can you find ‘gaachchpaka’ mangoes in Kolkata?

According to Mukhopadhyay, naturally ripened mangoes are available in most markets, but not in huge quantities like the artificially ripened ones.