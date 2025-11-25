At Rs 200 a bottle, black alkaline water has ‘reel value’, but does it have any health benefits?

Black alkaline water has officially entered Kolkata, and it has made its debut in the most unexpected place. Not at gyms or wellness stores, but at paan shops. A 750ml bottle, which costs around Rs 200, now sits casually next to Rs 20 mineral water, soft drinks and juice tetra packs.

Much like sparkling water did a few years ago, black water has turned into the latest lifestyle accessory for anyone looking for something new to sip.

On central Kolkata’s Bentinck Street, a paan shop had a lone bottle perched between cola and soda bottles. The shopkeeper, Ashok, laughed and said, “There are no regular customers yet. I have sold it to curious buyers only. People have bought it because it was something new.” That sums up Kolkata’s first reaction. Not only Bentinck Street, it can also be found at the paan shops on Park Street.

What makes the water black

Alkaline water gets its dark colour from minerals and fulvic acid. What people are drinking as a novelty is marketed as a healthier alternative to regular water. Most buyers, however, have little idea of what the fuss is all about. Some pick it up for the look, some for ‘reel value’ and some simply because it is different. "I tried black water once. It was pretty much like water with a metallic aftertaste. I tried it because it was something new," said Poushaly Chowdhury, a postgraduate student in Kolkata.

Is it really healthier

Doctors say the hype is far bigger than the proven benefits. Srabani Mukherjee, chief dietician, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, said black water has a much higher pH than regular water and may offer short-term relief from acidity. “It can neutralise excess stomach acid but it cannot change blood pH,” she said. She added that regular consumption may reduce natural stomach acid and lead to bloating or indigestion. Many alkaline waters also contain high potassium. “This can increase the risk of hyperkalemia for those with heart or kidney issues,” she said.

Claims that black water prevents cancer or oxidative damage do not have strong scientific backing.

A fad for now

Despite its hefty price and questionable benefits, black water is now part of the city’s growing list of trendy beverages. Whether it stays or fizzles out like other short-lived fads remains to be seen. For now, it is simply the newest surprise on Kolkata’s paan shop shelves.