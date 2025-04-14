In pictures: What’s selling at Kolkata’s popular sweet shops ahead of Poila Baisakh?

What’s selling at Kolkata’s sweet shops like KC Das, Balaram Mullick, Bhim Nag and more ahead of Poila Baisakh?
Sweeten your Naba Borsho celebrations with these special offerings
Jaismita Alexander
Published 14.04.25, 12:54 PM
As the Bengali New Year approaches, expect long queues at all the popular sweet shops in Kolkata. But, if you are wondering what’s different and special on offer for Poila Baisakh and what’s selling most, then My Kolkata has got you covered
KC Das
Established in 1920, KC Das is known for its rosogollas. However, it is not the only famous mishti at this sweet shop chain. Ahead of Poila Baisakh, they make Naba Barshika and Dab Sandesh. The Dab Sandesh is made exactly like a green coconut with a Swastik symbol drawn on it
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Ask anyone in north Kolkata about their favourite sweet shop, and Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy on Ramdulal Sarkar Street, near Bethune College, is the likely answer. At this time of the year, sandesh like Malai Shingara, Parijat, Kanchagolla and Dilkhush are the bestselling sweets at this shop established in 1844
Dwarik’s
Located in Shyambazar and Entally, Dwarik’s has been around since 1885. If you are looking for seasonal flavours in sweets this Poila Baisakh, then go for their Mango Sandesh. For a subtle sweet treat, go for the Steamed Sandesh. You can also try their Labanya Sandesh and the quintessential Jolbhora
Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick
Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick outlets across the city have seasonal specials to cater to your sweet cravings. The Paan Sandesh, Kasturi Sankha, Subho Nabobarsho Sandesh made with nolen gur, along with some contemporary options like pineapple-infused Ananda Anaras, Coffee Bite, and Amritos Loops — a take on an imarti-coated with caramel chocolate — are sure to appeal to all kinds of sweet lovers
Bhim Chandra Nag
Bhim Nag is another shop that has been sweetening the celebrations of the city with its special offerings. If you are visiting the Bhim Chandra Nag outlet on Nirmal Chandra Street, then don’t miss out on their bestselling sweets like Abar Khabo, Badshah Sandesh and Monohara