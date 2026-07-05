Chocolate pe charcha: 5 unique recipes from Instagram to try at home this World Chocolate Day

From sweet-and-savoury twists to decadent desserts with an unexpected spin, Instagram has no shortage of creative chocolate recipes. Ahead of this World Chocolate Day, we have rounded up some of the quirkiest viral creations that are worth trying if you're looking to give your cocoa cravings a fun makeover.

Wondering where to start your journey? My Kolkata’s curated list is just the right choice to help you in a chocolate emergency.

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A flaky, guilt-free chocolate treat

If you enjoy experimenting with banana-based desserts, these no-flour banana chocolate patties are worth a try. Flaky like a baked treat, this fuss-free air-fryer recipe is the perfect fix for sudden sweet cravings.

Pringles and chocolate together?

Salty chips and chocolate have been our go-to comfort snacks since childhood. But what if you could combine the two into one unusual sweet-and-savoury treat? This Pringles-and-chocolate recipe is the perfect answer.

Be cool on the internet with London’s viral dessert

London’s viral chocolate strawberries have been all over social media lately. If you've been tempted to try them, here's some good news — they're surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

How much Oreo is enough Oreo?

If you’re looking for a no-bake dessert with minimal effort, this Oreo chocolate cheesecake is a must-try. Made with just Oreo biscuits, fresh cream and condensed milk, the rich and creamy treat comes together in minutes.

Cheese sandwich, but make it chocolate instead

A quick cheese sandwich toasted on a frying pan is the ultimate comfort snack — simple, satisfying, and requires little more than a craving. But if you're in the mood for something different, add a layer of chocolate between the slices to enjoy an irresistible mix of salty, gooey and sweet flavours.