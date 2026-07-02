Can’t do without regular caffeine hits? Here's how much coffee doctors say is safe

Coffee has long been associated with improved alertness and concentration, but doctors say moderation is key. If you are a coffee lover, you might be reaching out for a cuppa every now and then. Is it safe?

How much is too much?

Doctors say that for most healthy adults, consuming up to 400mg of caffeine a day is considered safe. Which is roughly equivalent to three to four cups of regular brewed coffee. Beyond that, the health risks begin to outweigh the benefits.

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Experts explain that caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, which helps to reduce fatigue and improve focus. Coffee also contains antioxidants and other bioactive compounds that are linked to several health benefits, making it more than just an energy booster.

Coffee has its benefits

According to Samiksha Chordiya, chief dietician at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, moderate coffee consumption has been associated with improved cognitive performance and some other benefits.

“Research suggests that coffee contains bioactive compounds such as polyphenols and antioxidants, which may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Studies have reported associations between moderate coffee intake and improved cognitive performance, lower risk of certain metabolic disorders, and better physical performance due to caffeine’s effect on energy metabolism,” she said.

When coffee becomes too much

A standard 240ml cup of brewed coffee contains around 80 to 120mg of caffeine. But the amount varies depending on the type of coffee and how it is prepared. Excessive intake of caffeine can affect the body in more than one way.

Santa Subhra Chatterjee, senior consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Narendrapur, said, “Consuming too much caffeine may cause restlessness, anxiety, mild tremors, insomnia, frequent urination and acid reflux.”

He warns that chronic sleep deprivation caused by excessive caffeine can contribute to secondary health problems such as high blood pressure, weight gain, diabetes and low mood.

“Over time, a lack of sleep caused by excessive caffeine can trigger secondary issues like high blood pressure, weight gain, diabetes, and a lowered mood, while extreme overconsumption can cause serious heart rhythm problems or, in severe cases, even death,” he said.

The tolerance to caffeine varies from person to person, depending on genetics, age, medications and lifestyle. Which means some people may experience symptoms even at lower doses.

Experts also recommend avoiding coffee close to bedtime, as caffeine interferes with sleep quality. Taking coffee with less added sugar and cream can also make it a healthier choice.

Who should be more careful?

Certain age groups need to be especially mindful of their caffeine intake. Chatterjee advises, “Because caffeine is a powerful stimulant, consuming it in excess can lead to various adverse health effects such as restlessness, anxiety, mild tremors, difficulty sleeping, increased frequency of urination, and heightened acid reflux, where stomach acid rises into the oesophagus.”

If coffee frequently causes palpitations, anxiety, poor sleep or digestive discomfort, experts recommend consulting an internal medicine specialist or a cardiologist.