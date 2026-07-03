From adda to adaptogens: Kolkata's tea culture meets the wellness wave

Tea has long been woven into Kolkata's social and cultural fabric. From steaming earthen cups at roadside stalls to endless addas in century-old tea cabins, the city's relationship with tea has always been about more than just the beverage.

In Indian Tea Culture with Special Reference to Kolkata, Mahua Chakrabarti, professor of museology, traces this legacy back to the 1920s, when Kolkata's iconic tea cabins emerged as hubs of conversation and community.

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"Affordable foods, refreshments and tea were available in such tea cabins. Men would gather there to socialise and engage in discussions. These places became the backdrop of intellectual movements, and even literary and political journals were born out of tea-room conversations," Chakrabarti wrote.

The rise of wellness in a cup

A century later, tea continues to evolve.

The Covid-19 pandemic reshaped people's priorities, placing immunity, stress management and overall well-being at the centre of everyday life. As a result, wellness teas have moved from a niche offering to a daily ritual.

Today's consumers expect more from their cup than comfort. They are increasingly turning to herbal and functional blends made with ingredients such as tulsi, ashwagandha, ginger, chamomile and hibiscus, seeking benefits that range from better sleep to improved digestion and immunity.

The shift also reflects a broader move away from sugary, artificially flavoured beverages towards natural, plant-based alternatives that support preventive healthcare, mindful consumption and clean-label living.

"As a third-generation tea professional, I have watched tea evolve. My family sold it as a commodity. Post-Covid, my focus became purpose," said Deepa Shah, owner of Kuumba Cafe on Jatindas Road.

Deepa Shah, owner of Kuumba Cafe Sourced by the correspondent

"People told me they loved tea but wanted it to do more for their lifestyle — offset screen fatigue, manage stress and build resilience without side effects. That insight drove our wellness blends," she added.

What's brewing in wellness teas?

For Aditi Biswas, a Kolkata-based clinical nutritionist, wellness teas are most effective when rooted in herbs with established medicinal properties.

"I prefer herbal ingredients and rely on homemade tinctures using indigenous botanicals and healing roots," she said.

While global favourites such as peppermint, chamomile, echinacea, yaupon and California poppy remain widely consumed, Biswas believes their appeal lies in their functional benefits.

Echinacea supports immunity.

Yaupon is a naturally caffeinated plant.

California poppy promotes relaxation and sleep.

Peppermint aids digestion.

Chamomile helps relieve stress and regulate sleep cycles.

Dandelion root supports liver and kidney health while offering antioxidant benefits.

Tulsi acts as a powerful adaptogen that reduces anxiety and strengthens overall immunity

Ginger soothes bloating, eases indigestion, and can alleviate nausea

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps reduce bodily aches and supports long-term joint and cellular health.

Certain teas, such as green tea or specialised detox blends, can also assist with metabolism and weight management

Source: Kuumba cafe

However, Biswas cautioned that one must consult a healthcare provider before consuming herbal teas if they are pregnant, have existing gallbladder or bile duct issues, or are allergic to daisy-family plants.

Why are wellness teas here to stay?

For Shah, wellness is less about chasing trends than building sustainable habits.

"Wellness isn't perfection. It's small, consistent choices. The easiest healthy habit is the one you already have — tea. When thoughtfully blended, that cup becomes daily self-care, helping us cope, heal and stay balanced in demanding times."

If Kolkata's tea cabins once fuelled conversations and ideas, today's wellness brews are quietly nourishing something just as valuable — healthier, more mindful lives.