Entertainer to entrepreneur: Runaway bride from ‘Tumpa Sona’ song now serves nachos, kulhad pizza

What happened to the runaway bride from the viral song Tumpa Sona? She ditched her husband and chose foodpreneurship. Kolkata can never get enough of good food. And Asmita Bhaduri, who once made the city groove to the Covid-time hit song, has latched on to this truth. Today, she is more of a food entrepreneur than she is an actress or a model, because in Kolkata, if there’s one business that always thrives, it’s the business of food.

Asmita’s tryst with food started in 2019 with Macademian Café, a cozy little nook near south Kolkata’s Netaji Nagar, close to GD Birla School for Girls. “I wanted to create a space where anyone could unwind over delicious comfort food that doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket,” she said. Macademian’s menu — cheesy loaded nachos, crispy chicken strips, hearty wraps and its signature kulhad pizza — reflects that philosophy of the city’s tasty yet affordable bites.

A YUM69 stall

But the dream did not stop there. Inspired by the thriving street food culture of Los Angeles, where she lived on-and-off for nine years, Asmita felt Kolkata’s buzzing streets deserved their own quick-service brand offering flavourful bites at pocket-friendly prices. That’s how YUM69 was born — two quirky food carts in Jadavpur and Esplanade, dishing out loaded nachos, tortilla wraps, fried chicken and even Gondhoraj momo, starting at just Rs 69.

“During my years in the US, I was fascinated by how simple street food could shape a city’s character. Brands like In-N-Out Burger thrived because they kept it simple, tasty and affordable. I wanted to bring that vibe here — for Kolkata’s Gen Z, students, office-goers, anyone looking for quality food on the go,” she shared.

A scene from the viral song

But what about her Tumpa Sona fame? Did that help her brand? Asmita smiled and brushed off the idea. “I want people to come for the food, not because they recognise me from a song or a TV serial. Fame is temporary; good food and service are what sustain a business. If my face brings them to the cart, fine — but I want the taste to bring them back.”

At YUM69, Rs 69 will get you loaded nachos smothered in cheese, or crunchy tortilla wraps packed with fillings. Their signature kulhad pizza, crisp and cheesy, is made with a Bengali twist, served in clay cups and blowtorched for that perfect finish.

Loaded nachos and kulhad pizza

Asmita is clear about juggling both worlds. “I love acting, and I’ll continue when the right role comes. But food has my heart too. In Kolkata, the appetite for good food is endless. Why not feed that?”

With Macademian giving cozy café feels and Yum69 serving street food flair, Asmita Bhaduri is making sure that Kolkata not only hums to her Tumpa Sona tune, but also tastes the loaded goodies at her food joints.