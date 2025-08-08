Slow and sumptuous: Top places in Kolkata to enjoy a Sunday brunch

Sunday brunch is a culinary experience that falls between a lazy morning and a leisurely afternoon, where breakfast meets lunch and indulgence is the only rule. Whether it’s fluffy pancakes or alu paratha lathered in butter, dim sum or meat platters, there are a couple of restaurants, cafes and eateries making your Sunday brunch delish.

The Jajabor Brunch – YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

The Jajabor Brunch at YAYAvar, inside Hyatt Centric, Ballygunge, offers brunch with live cooking stations, themed counters, and soulful comfort food. The feast kicks off at Bowl of Comfort with warm soups, while Salad Safari lays out a fresh and colourful variety of greens. Appetizer Alley tempts guests with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters. Explore street-style indulgences at Chaat Caravan or dive into umami-packed Asian flavours at Wok This Way. Hearty eaters will enjoy Chef’s Carving Corner with juicy meat carvings and Pasta Yatra featuring handcrafted pasta creations. Indian classics shine at Tawa Tadka, Dal Delight, and Kadhai Junction, with favourites like Chicken Chettinad, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, and Pabdar Jhal. For those with a sweet tooth, Stacks & Syrups offers fluffy waffles and pancakes, while the Sweet Escape Room is a dessert lover’s dream with both Indian and Western treats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane, Ballygunge

Biker’s Cafe

The Biker’s Cafe menu serves a perfect Sunday brunch with its extensive options. From fluffy omelettes and loaded sandwiches to pancakes and fresh brews — it assures diners of a hearty meal. The cafe also has Indian breakfast options from paratha to chilla. All you need is a fresh glass of fruit juice that gives you all the Sunday comfort. Their all-day breakfast menu is also worth a try.

Time: 8am to 12 am; Address: 31, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore

Artsy Coffee & Culture

If your idea of a perfect brunch includes art, books, and beautifully plated food, then Artsy Coffee & Culture is your go-to café. Tucked away in a lane near Minto Park, this café offers a cosy and creative space to sip on freshly brewed coffee while enjoying their gourmet-style brunch offerings. Think artisanal sandwiches, smoothie bowls, open toasts, and an all-day breakfast spread that’s both healthy and hearty. The warm ambience, curated artworks on the wall, and soft music make it a serene spot to ease into your Sunday.

Time: 11am to 9pm; Address: 230/B, AJC Bose Road, near Minto Park

Blue Sky Cafe

For those who love a backpacker vibe with their brunch, Blue Sky Café on Sudder Street is a classic. This budget-friendly café has been a favourite among travellers and locals alike for years. Their brunch menu offers generous portions of eggs, toast, pancakes, fruit bowls, and even continental fare like schnitzels and pastas. The laid-back, no-frills setting and friendly service make it a comforting space to spend a lazy morning or early afternoon with a book or friends.

Time: 8am to 9.30pm; Address: 3, Sudder Street

Wise Owl

A whimsical café celebrated for its quirky owl-themed decor, Wise Owl is a cozy and cheerful brunch destination. The brunch menu is generous, offering continental and Italian-inspired fare alongside café classics. Think Eggs Benedict, loaded omelettes, grilled sandwiches, chocolatey desserts, and excellent coffee. With prompt service and a laid-back vibe, it's a great spot for catching up with friends, a quiet solo outing, or even a casual work session.

Time: 7.30am to 10.45pm; Address: 66/2B, Purna Das Road, near Azad Hind Dhaba, Hindustan Park

Raj Spanish Cafe

Tucked away in the bustling Sudder Street, Raj’s Spanish Café is a cosy retreat offering a hearty and flavorful brunch experience. The brunch menu is a delightful mix of Spanish, Italian, and Mexican fare. Whether it’s wood-fired pizzas, cheesy lasagna, breakfast platters, or decadent desserts like tiramisu and chocolate soufflé, there’s something here to please every palate.

Time: 8am to 9pm; Address: 7, Sudder Street, near Fire Brigade Headquarters, New Market Area

Milee Droog Coffee & Bistro

Nestled in a sprawling, century-old heritage structure refurbished for a modern café vibe, Milee Droog (which charmingly means "dear friend") stands as a glamorous brunch destination in Kolkata. The brunch menu reflects a rich fusion of Slavic cuisines, with hints of Spanish and Mexican flair, thoughtfully adapted for local tastes. Dishes range from light and inventive starters like Russian Blinis, hearty Borscht, and Golden Coffee‑glazed Lamb Chops, to comforting mains such as Tuscan Grilled Polenta, Chicken Stroganoff, and Bhappa Bhetki. It also includes familiar favorites like frittatas, pancakes, egg-white omelettes, French toast, and more. Complement your meal with their artisanal coffee, refreshing mocktails like the Refreshing Rose or Yuzu Spritzer, or try Russian teas or Kvass for a quirky twist.

Time: Noon to 11.30pm; Address: 34, Kavi Sabitri Pr. Chattopadhyay Road, Lansdowne Terrace