Make this a delish Holi with these five unique dessert-and-drinks recipes

No Indian festival, especially not Holi, is complete without food and drinks. While you enjoy playing with colours, relishing delicious food is also an integral part of the celebrations. If you have plans to host guests or just enjoy time with family, bookmark these homemade, delish desserts and sips. My Kolkata has some easy recipes for decadent desserts and drinks.

Makhana Kheer

A quick-and-easy dessert option loaded with dry fruits and makhana.

Ingredients:

Makhana: 100gm

Mixed dry fruits: 100gm

Mawa Kheer: 50gm

Condensed milk: 1 small cup

Full fat milk: 1l

Bay leaf: 1 large

Cardamom: 2

Rose water: ½ teaspoon

Rose petals: 2 tablespoons

Ghee: 2 tablespoons

Method

Pour ghee on a nonstick pan and heat. Add the makhana and saute until golden

In the same pan, toss the mixed dry fruits

In a deep wok, add milk, bay leaf and cardamom. Cook on a low flame until the consistency thickens a little, and the quantity has reduced to half

Grate the mawa kheer and add, along with the dry fruits, condensed milk, and rose water. Cook for 5 minutes on medium flame, and add the makhana

Cook the makhana for 2 minutes and turn the flame off. Serve hot or cold, garnished with rose petals

Nutty Fruity Thandai Laddoo

Get the flavours of thandai but in a wholesome laddoo. Bite into a decadent treat!

Ingredients

Besan: 2 cups

Ghee: 1 cup

Powdered sugar: 1 cup

Pistachios: 1/4 cup (chopped)

Almonds: 1/4 cup (chopped)

Dried rose petals: 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

Poppy seeds: 1 tsp

Thandai syrup: 1 tsp (optional)

Method

In a dry pan, dry roast all the nuts and poppy seeds. Keep aside and let it cool

Now roast the besan on a low flame. Keep stirring until it lets out a nutty fragrance. Now pour the ghee and mix well for another 30 seconds before turning off the flame

Finely chop the nuts and crush the rose petals

Now add the nuts and rose petals to the besan, keeping aside about one tablespoon later for garnishing. Mix well

Add the ghee and mix well

While the mixture is still hot, smear some ghee onto your palms and make small laddoos of the mixture

When the laddoos are cooled down, brush them with the thandai syrup and roll them in the finely chopped nuts mixture

If using thandai syrup, consume them within a day or two. Otherwise, you can store them in an air-tight jar

Rainbow Malai Marble Cake

Adding a dash of colours to your simple cake can surprise and amuse the kids. This Holi, make this soft and colourful rainbow cake with the creaminess of malai.

Ingredients

All purpose flour: 300gm

Powdered sugar: 150gm

Butter: 100gm

Eggs: 3-4 pieces

Baking powder: ½ tsp

Compound chocolate: 50gm

Organic food colour: As per your choice

Fresh malai: 100gm

Whipped cream: 100g

Method

Take powdered sugar in a bowl and add melted butter to it. Mix it well until the sugar blends with the butter and becomes fine

Now add the eggs and beat it well

Add flour little by little and keep mixing it

Add half teaspoon of baking powder

Keep beating the batter until a thick, smooth consistency is achieved

Now take out the mixture in equal quantity in separate blows according to the number of colours you are using and keep aside. Add the colours one by one and mix well. Keep one bowl for the chocolate

Break the chocolate in small pieces and using the double boiler method melt it smooth

Now add this melted chocolate to one bowl of the batter you have kept aside

Grease the baking mould with oil and sprinkle some flour

Now comes the main part of bringing the texture of the rainbow cake. Take a tablespoon for each batter. Layer the baking mould one by one with the colourful batter. Use light and dark colours alternatively

Pre-heat the oven at 180∘C and put the mould for 30 minutes. Bake for 30 minutes

Meanwhile, whip the malai and the fresh cream well

Once the cake is baked, let it cool down. Layer it with the cream. You can also use chopped nuts for garnishing

Serve it in slices along with some savoury snacks

Vodka with strawberries

A hic (and hip) sip to make your Holi party a success.

Ingredients

Vodka: 500ml

Strawberries: 100gm

Lemon juice: 2 tablespoons

Chaat masala: 1 tablespoon

Jaljeera powder: 2 tablespoons

Green chillies: 2 teaspoons

Method

Divide the strawberries in two equal halves. Crush one half and keep aside. Finely chop the remaining strawberries

Crush the green chillies with lemon juice

In a shaker or a bottle, add vodka, chaat masala and jaljeera powder, along with the crushed lemony green chillies

Serve chilled with thinly sliced lemon wedges

Khus sherbet with a twist

A thirst quencher to feel rejuvenated after the ultimate Holi bash.

Ingredients:

Khus syrup: 1 small cup

Coconut water: 500ml

Soaked basil seeds: 2 tablespoons

Mint leaves: 3 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 4 tablespoons

Honey: 5-6 tablespoons

Pink salt: 1 teaspoon or to taste

Crushed ice: 1 large cup

Method