TasteAtlas spotlights Chingri malaikari, a dish with a maritime past. But is it truly Bengali?

Chingri malaikari is Bengal’s rich preparation of succulent prawns simmered in a fragrant coconut-based gravy. It has long occupied a place of pride at festive meals and family gatherings. The dish recently received international fame with a feature on the list of the world's best-rated shrimp dishes in the TasteAtlas 2025-2026.

Behind the creamy golden curry lies a story that stretches across oceans, royal kitchens and generations of home cooks. It is also a dish that continues to divide opinion, with some food historians arguing that the most authentic version can rarely be found in restaurants today.

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A journey from maritime trade to Bengali kitchens

The dish evolved during the colonial era in the kitchens of Bengal's zamindars and aristocratic households

Despite being firmly associated with Bengal today, Chingri malaikari's roots lie beyond the region. Food historians have long linked the word “malai” not to cream but to “Malay”, pointing to Southeast Asian influences and coconut milk-based seafood curries that travelled along ancient trade routes.

Between the eighth and twelfth centuries, during the Pala and Chandra dynasties, traders and sailors from Bengal regularly navigated the Straits of Malacca. Culinary ideas moved along with goods, introducing techniques of cooking seafood in coconut milk to the region.

The dish evolved further during the colonial era in the kitchens of Bengal's zamindars and aristocratic households. The cooks in these households refined the preparation into a richer and milder curry. British officials stationed in Calcutta developed a taste for local prawns, and they encouraged the adaptations that reduced the heat of traditional spices while enhancing flavour with coconut milk, ghee and some aromatic whole spices. Throughout the years, it has taken a favoured place in Bengali cuisine.

What food historians say

‘Most restaurant malaikaris are simply tasty prawn curries with coconut milk,’ says food historian Pritha Sen

However, for many culinary experts, authenticity remains a complicated question.

Food historian Pritha Sen believes that many restaurant versions miss the subtle characteristics that define a true malaikari.

“Most restaurant malaikaris are simply tasty prawn curries with coconut milk. Just adding coconut milk does not make a malaikari. It has to be delicate, the gravy a silken golden yellow (not Kashmiri chilli powder red), and the gravy consistency textured with the fragrance of cardamom. If it ticks all the boxes, then it's authentic. Also, if it has a thin layer of red liquid on top, it should have come from the natural dyes in the ghilu or butter in the head of the prawn.”

Food historian and researcher Dipankar Dasgupta goes a step further. “No restaurant or fine dining place can offer you a quintessential Chingri malaikari. There are subtle variations carefully hidden in heirloom recipes. It's a signature dish, cooked perfectly with love and passion only in a home.”

Where Kolkata foodies recommend trying it

Even if purists insist that the finest versions remain in Bengali homes, Kolkata's restaurants continue to serve interpretations of the dish. Here are some recommendations for the dish from city restaurants: