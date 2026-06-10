Move over Paramount and Ralli’s: Viral spots in Kolkata that give you excuse to juice

Kolkata’s juice scene is no longer limited to the city’s beloved classics like Ralli’s and Paramount. From chilly matcha, fruit blends to Pinterest-worthy smoothies, a new wave of juice bars is winning over foodies. If you are looking to sip something refreshing this summer, these viral juice spots deserve a spot on your list.
Pocket-friendly ice-cream shakes: New Delhi Juice & Shakes
Amit Datta
Enjoying cool sips of creamy ice-cream shakes can easily wash away the blistering heat. Visit any outlet of New Delhi Juice & Shakes to try their Kiwi Shake, Date Shake, Apple Shake, or refreshing Mango Juice.
Outlets: Topsia, Taltala, Jadavpur, Hazra and Kasba Pocket pinch: Rs 80 for two
Matcha sips on the go: The Living Room Cafe
Instagram/ @thelivingroomcafe
You don’t have to wait in long queues at a café to grab a fresh matcha drink anymore! This popular juice cart, run by Richa Sharma, is a must-visit spot for creamy, frothy matcha beverages.
Location: New Town, near Clock Tower Pocket pinch: Rs 400 for two
Delectable malai lassi: Shree Balaji Lassi
Soumyajit Dey
Rich, creamy and refreshing, a chilled glass of malai lassi from this spot is the perfect way to beat the heat while indulging in a classic Indian favourite. You can also try their strawberry lassi.
Address: 9, Armenian Street, Kesoram Katra, Burrabazar Market
Pocket pinch: Rs 50 for one
Insta-worthy shakes: Lattu
Instagram/ @lattu
From adorable boba shakes to indulgent Nutella shakes, this spot serves up treats that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious — and the prices won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Outlets: Ekbalpur, Kidderpore
Pocket pinch: Rs 250 for two
Flavourful latte and popsicle punch: Artily
Soumyajit Dey
Whether you are craving a refreshing summer cooler or a flavourful coffee fix, don’t forget to include the creamy Tiramisu Latte, decadent Crème Brûlée Latte, refreshing Thailand Mango Shake, and the fun-filled Popsicle Drink.
Address: 58, Sarat Bose Rd, Paddapukur, Bhowanipore
Pocket pinch: Rs 350 for two
The biggest glass of sugarcane juice!
Amit Datta
Served in a massive 1.5-litre glass, this refreshing sugarcane juice is making waves among foodies across the city. Perfect for sharing (or taking on the challenge yourself), this jumbo cooler is a must-try on a hot summer day.
Location: Near Park Street Metro Gate 1
Pocket pinch: Rs 80 per glass
K-drama coded bubble drinks: Coco Yum
Instagram/ @CocoYum
If you’re strolling around north Kolkata on a warm afternoon, do stop by this juice and snack cart to try their freshly made boba tea and juices!
Address: Madanmohan Tala Street, Shobhabazaar
Pocket pinch: Rs 75 to Rs 100 per person
Freshly squeezed fruit drinks: The Yellow Straw
Soumyajit Dey
Known for its refreshing blends made with fresh fruits, The Yellow Straw is the perfect stop for a healthy summer cooler. Don’t miss their signature fruit juices, smoothies, and shakes that strike the right balance between flavour and freshness.
Outlets: Salt Lake City Centre, Quest Mall, Minto Park
Pocket pinch: Rs 150 to Rs 250 per person