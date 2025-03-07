‘Russian Didi of Ankurhati’ returns with Tea Amo 2.0

Papia Ghosal, popularly known as the ‘Russian Didi of Ankurhati’, has embarked on a new journey with her brand Tea Amo, just 300m from where she was hounded out.

Ghosal, 28, a resident of Andul in Howrah, first opened a tea stall on National Highway 16 in September, 2024. However, the quick success of the entrepreneur, brought about by vloggers, YouTubers and social media influencers, was not to everyone’s liking. This brought about the abrupt closure of the stall on December 4.

However, on February 15 this year, Ghosal reopened Tea Amo opposite Srijan Industrial Park (within 300m of her old stall).

A crowd gathers at the new stall

“I have remodelled the new stall, and it is now a bigger set-up. The customers from my previous outlet are visiting the new Tea Amo,” said Ghosal to The Telegraph Online.

Tea Amo serves her special Elaichi Tea, and has also introduced Kesar Tea. Tea at Tea Amo starts from Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 30.

Ghosal is also aiming to keep Haleem, Nalli Nihari and Murgh Pulao at her eatery, and wants to add summer sips like lassi to the menu. “Serving exotic dishes was my plan all along,” she shared.