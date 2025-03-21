Between the sheets: Rice paper is winning over flour, and the internet

In the midst of doom scrolling through Instagram, you are sure to have come across healthy, fresh and crunchy wraps made with a translucent circular sheet — rice paper!

But it’s not just wraps or dumplings that people are using rice paper for now. The internet’s latest favourite ingredient has found its way into noodles, pancakes and even chaat, giving tough competition to the versatile flour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gluten-free, lower in calories and a good source of complex carbs, rice paper has become one of the favourite choices for food content creators on Instagram. From starters to desserts — My Kolkata goes between the sheets for recipes from the ’gram

Rice Paper Daisy Papads

Before we explore healthier recipes with rice paper, let’s check out a snack that seems to have emerged from a painting. These daisy papads are easy to make at home with some rice paper, rudimentary cutting skills and some turmeric. Deep fry them in hot oil and you’ll get light and crispy papads. Check the reel for a step-by-step guide.

Rice Paper Kothey Momo

Being a momo lover and trying to eat clean is a difficult task. Well, using rice paper lessens the guilt and the mess a little bit. The thin sheets of rice paper are especially popular for making crystal dumplings, and can be similarly used to make momos. Instead of the thick sheets of all-purpose flour, go for soaked rice paper. You can also fry one side and make yourself some kothey momos. Check out how in the reel below.

Rice Paper Pancakes

Did you know that you could make pancakes with rice paper? If you are always on the lookout for healthy and tasty recipes, then you’ll love this pancake recipe. Between two sheets goes a filling of paneer and veggies, or if you choose, boiled/sauteed chicken and mushrooms, or even something a little sweet. This reel has a cracker of a recipe.

Rice Paper Phuchkas

This might be the most unique recipe on this listicle! These light-as-air rice paper pani puris are crispy and look like an item on a gourmet menu. Fill it out with chatpata potato and tangy tamarind-pudina water, and you can have your own version of gol gappa, pani puri or phuchka. To know how to make these and how to get your phuchkas to puff up perfectly, check out the reel below.

Rice Paper Flat Noodles

If you like rice noodles, but prefer flat noodles, this recipe is for you. There’s no kneading dough or waiting for your noodles to cook — this comes together in minutes. If you want to keep it simple, just put together a quick peanut butter or chilli oil sauce, or take it to the next level with some tossed veggies and proteins. In the end, you have a hearty bowl of gluten-free flat noodles. The reel below has a quick, fuss-free recipe.

Rice Paper Dessert Pockets

Rice paper has a beautiful and delicate texture. But can you imagine a dessert recipe with it? Well, some food content creators have! A crisp thin puff filled with little pieces of strawberries and molten chocolate — these sweet treats have a crunch and look great! Check out how to make them below.