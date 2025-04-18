In pictures: Olive Cafe and Bar set to open doors in Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarani

Olive Cafe and Bar opens doors in Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarani
Spread across more than 6,000 sqft, Olive offers an unmatched Mediterranean epicurean experience
Jaismita Alexander
Published 18.04.25, 01:22 PM
The Olive Group of restaurants has gifted the City of Joy with Olive Cafe & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani. My Kolkata was there for an exclusive preview, before it opens its doors to the public on April 25
Images by Amit Datta
The white-walled casual dining restaurant transports you to the picturesque alleys of Greece
With indoor and outdoor seating and a sprawling bar, the restaurant is spread across 6,283 sqft
The menu features Mediterranean cuisine as well as modern progressive cuisine, which is inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. In picture, an elaborate mezze platter
Keeping in mind Kolkatans’ love for seafood, the menu features an array of options like Chermoula fish skewers, Prawn Pil Pil, Ginger Salmon and more
From the menu, we tried a Cheese Mousse & Spinach Mezzelune Pasta — which is a spinach and ricotta cheese mousse stuffed in a moon-shaped pasta, finished with a white wine cream cheese sauce. From the non-vegetarian menu, we tried the tender and juicy New Zealand Lamb Chops — served with fondant potato, creamy polenta, mushrooms, kale and, olive dust with jus
For the desserts, a picnic basket opened to a Tiramisu surprise. A fulfilling bowl of the Italian dessert was served with little treats like a macaron, cream bun and a crispy cookie resembling Kolkata special ‘projapoti’ biscuit
The dessert options also included a decadent Chocolate Torte that had layers of chocolate served with raspberry coulis, hazelnuts and sour cherry ice-cream. There was also a Fig Mille Feuille — a modern take on the classic French pastry, layers of baked filo dough alternating with fig crème diplomat. It was topped with house-made fig preserve, and bruleed figs and served with rum and raisin ice-cream
The coffee bar brewed some caffeine indulgence – from cold brew to Vietnamese coffee
The bar shakes and stirs some crafted cocktails inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. We tried some in-house cocktails like Not A Date and more
Planning a visit? Olive will be opening its doors to the public on April 25