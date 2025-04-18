ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Olive Cafe and Bar set to open doors in Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarani

Spread across more than 6,000 sqft, Olive offers an unmatched Mediterranean epicurean experience

Jaismita Alexander Published 18.04.25, 01:22 PM
The Olive Group of restaurants has gifted the City of Joy with Olive Cafe & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani. My Kolkata was there for an exclusive preview, before it opens its doors to the public on April 25
1 11

The Olive Group of restaurants has gifted the City of Joy with Olive Cafe & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani. My Kolkata was there for an exclusive preview, before it opens its doors to the public on April 25

Images by Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
The white-walled casual dining restaurant transports you to the picturesque alleys of Greece
2 11

The white-walled casual dining restaurant transports you to the picturesque alleys of Greece

With indoor and outdoor seating and a sprawling bar, the restaurant is spread across 6,283 sqft
3 11

With indoor and outdoor seating and a sprawling bar, the restaurant is spread across 6,283 sqft

The menu features Mediterranean cuisine as well as modern progressive cuisine, which is inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. In picture, an elaborate mezze platter
4 11

The menu features Mediterranean cuisine as well as modern progressive cuisine, which is inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. In picture, an elaborate mezze platter

Keeping in mind Kolkatans’ love for seafood, the menu features an array of options like Chermoula fish skewers, Prawn Pil Pil, Ginger Salmon and more
5 11

Keeping in mind Kolkatans’ love for seafood, the menu features an array of options like Chermoula fish skewers, Prawn Pil Pil, Ginger Salmon and more

From the menu, we tried a Cheese Mousse & Spinach Mezzelune Pasta — which is a spinach and ricotta cheese mousse stuffed in a moon-shaped pasta, finished with a white wine cream cheese sauce. From the non-vegetarian menu, we tried the tender and juicy New Zealand Lamb Chops — served with fondant potato, creamy polenta, mushrooms, kale and, olive dust with jus
6 11

From the menu, we tried a Cheese Mousse & Spinach Mezzelune Pasta — which is a spinach and ricotta cheese mousse stuffed in a moon-shaped pasta, finished with a white wine cream cheese sauce. From the non-vegetarian menu, we tried the tender and juicy New Zealand Lamb Chops — served with fondant potato, creamy polenta, mushrooms, kale and, olive dust with jus

For the desserts, a picnic basket opened to a Tiramisu surprise. A fulfilling bowl of the Italian dessert was served with little treats like a macaron, cream bun and a crispy cookie resembling Kolkata special ‘projapoti’ biscuit
7 11

For the desserts, a picnic basket opened to a Tiramisu surprise. A fulfilling bowl of the Italian dessert was served with little treats like a macaron, cream bun and a crispy cookie resembling Kolkata special ‘projapoti’ biscuit

The dessert options also included a decadent Chocolate Torte that had layers of chocolate served with raspberry coulis, hazelnuts and sour cherry ice-cream. There was also a Fig Mille Feuille — a modern take on the classic French pastry, layers of baked filo dough alternating with fig crème diplomat. It was topped with house-made fig preserve, and bruleed figs and served with rum and raisin ice-cream
8 11

The dessert options also included a decadent Chocolate Torte that had layers of chocolate served with raspberry coulis, hazelnuts and sour cherry ice-cream. There was also a Fig Mille Feuille — a modern take on the classic French pastry, layers of baked filo dough alternating with fig crème diplomat. It was topped with house-made fig preserve, and bruleed figs and served with rum and raisin ice-cream

The coffee bar brewed some caffeine indulgence – from cold brew to Vietnamese coffee
9 11

The coffee bar brewed some caffeine indulgence – from cold brew to Vietnamese coffee

The bar shakes and stirs some crafted cocktails inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. We tried some in-house cocktails like Not A Date and more
10 11

The bar shakes and stirs some crafted cocktails inspired by the flavours of Kolkata. We tried some in-house cocktails like Not A Date and more

Planning a visit? Olive will be opening its doors to the public on April 25
11 11

Planning a visit? Olive will be opening its doors to the public on April 25

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Restaurants Shakespeare Sarani Olive Group Mediterranean Cuisine
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE