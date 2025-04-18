In pictures: Kasba’s mushrooming street-food stalls call out to foodies

1 6

Kasba’s Salil Chowdhury Sarani, opposite Acropolis Mall, has quietly been turning into a food street serving up delicacies that foodies have already fallen in love with. If you are ever at the mall in south Kolkata, and are in the hunt for budget-friendly food and drinks, cross over the road and find yourself in a food-stall heaven.

Wraponomy is one of the newest additions to the bustling street, serving up chicken shawarmas. If you’re looking for a healthy yet tasty filler, these shawarmas pack a punch with chicken and veggies served up with garlic toum. Here, you get wraps for as little as Rs 70 and salads starting at Rs 140.

While Wraponomy is serving up healthy goodness, Yumniastic is perfect for the cheat days — chicken drumsticks to fish fingers, chicken samosa and more. While the cheapest item here is Rs 12 a piece, even the most expensive item won’t cost you more than Rs 170. This one is for a day when you plan to eat guilt free and just gouge on fried chicken and fish.

If you’re on a date or just hanging out with friends or even if you need a quick snack after a long day, then stop here. With a few juice stalls in the vicinity, you can always grab a fresh drink or shake as well, the best way to beat the relentless heat.

Kebabs on skewers ready to enter the tandoor. Marinated overnight, you can get half a plate of kebabs as little as Rs 80. Not just kebabs, even pizza and burgers are available on this food street.

A good time to come here is post 6.30pm, by which time the stalls are set up and ready to serve you fresh food. There is generally a big crowd, mostly filled with regulars who live close by, so expect a short wait for your food.