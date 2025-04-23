Beat the heat: New Kolkata ice cream parlours dish out dollops of sweet treats this summer

With the mercury soaring, you have the perfect excuse to indulge in all things cold. From classic scoops to Instagram-worthy frozen desserts, new Kolkata ice cream parlours are dishing out dollops of sweet treats with a chilly twist to satiate your summer cravings.

Gelato Fresco

Nestled on Rawdon Street, Gelato Fresco brings a slice of Italy to Kolkata's dessert scene. Nolen Gur Gelato, Exotic Lotus Biscoff, Tender Coconut, Pineapple Coconut Sorbet, Alphonso Mango, French Chocolate, Mixed Berry — each scoop here promises a delightful experience. The parlour's pastel-hued façade and elegant interiors offer a charming ambience for indulging in their rich, creamy offerings. Pocket pinch: Rs 200-300 for two

Address: Ground Floor, 11A, Rawdon Street, Elgin, Kolkata: 700017

Ice-O-Berry

If you wish to try the Korean dessert Bingsu, look no further. Bingsu is a Korean shaved ice dessert available in different fruity flavours. At Ice-O-Berry, order your Bingsu loaded with fruit syrups, boba pearls, chewy jelly bites and cereal flakes. This ice cream parlour offers more than ten flavours, spoiling you for choice.

Pocket pinch: Rs 149 onwards

Address: 2C, Sarat Bose Rd, Rowland Row, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700020

Myfroyoland

Looking for a creamy dessert sans the extra calories? Head to Myfroyoland in Bangur Avenue and Salt Lake for some gluten-free frozen desserts, custom-made for the health conscious. Myfroyoland offers more than a hundred flavours, including Alfonso Mango, Almond Midnight Mocha, American Apple Pie, American Apple Pie, and Salted Caramel. You can customise your cup by opting for toppings of your choice.

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 onwards

Address: 11 & 12 Block, Salt Lake Electronics Complex, Globsyn Crystals Mall, Sector V, Kolkata: 700091 and 271/283, Bangur, Avenue, Block B, Kolkata: 700055

Kahhak Creamery

Kahhak Creamery brings to you handcrafted vegan gelatos that are made using ingredients sourced from different parts of the world. These low-sugar gelatos are truly guilt-free. Enjoy delish flavours like Mandarin Monk, Berry Blast, and Umber Cocoa, crafted from fresh fruits.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100 onwards

Address: Hindustan Park, Lake Road and Jessore Road Dumdum

Ice Cream Lab



Indulge in preservative-free desserts at Ice Cream Lab. They freeze the base and the ingredients instantly using liquid nitrogen to bring that creamy and flavourful mouthfeel. Dig in Affogato Vanilla, Vanilla Croke Chocolate, Mixed Fruit Bosco Strawberry, Toffee Nut Brulee Latte, Blue Velvet and more.

Address: 12, Chinar Park, Tegharia, Rajarhat, Kolkata: 700052

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 for two

Giani’s

From classic vanilla and butterscotch to exotic picks like paan and gulkand, you name it, Giani has it. Their menu also features falooda, kulfi, sundaes, and ice cream cakes, blending nostalgic flavours with modern recipes. It can be the go-to spot for sweet treats if you are looking for a range of flavours.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 for two

Address: Across Kolkata



