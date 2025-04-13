Whip up sweet Poila Baisakh treats with two dessert recipes by Debjani Chatterjee Alam

Poila Baisakh celebration without sweets is unimaginable. While there is a sweet shop in every nook and corner of the city, homemade mishti defines love. This Bengali New Year, whip up two fun and decadent mishtis with renowned blogger Debjani Chatterjee Alam, of the blog Debjanir Rannaghar.

Two-in-one sandesh

Debjani gives an adorable twist to the two-in-one ice cream and turns it into Bengal’s favourite sandesh. “Growing up in the ’80s, Two in One ice cream was my absolute favourite. We enjoyed it at weddings and whenever something exciting happened, like getting good grades or winning a drawing contest. I made a two-in-one sandesh, which is simply a flavoured sandesh with vanilla and strawberry,” said Debjani.

Ingredients

To make chhana or cottage cheese:

Full cream milk: 2 litres

Lemon: 2

To make two in one sandesh:

Chhana/cottage cheese (prepared from two litres milk): 600g

Powdered sugar: 5tbsp

Vanilla essence/ extract: 3 drops

Strawberry jam/ strawberry compote: 4tbsp

Condensed milk: 6tbsp

Ghee (to grease the mold): 1tsp

Method

To make chhana or cottage cheese:

Boil milk in a deep-bottom pan and reduce to ⅓

When the milk is reduced in quantity, simmer on the flame and add lemon juice to curdle it

Once the milk starts curdling, switch off the flame

Cover the pan with a lid and leave it for 10 minutes

Strain the water from the chhana/ cottage cheese using a strainer

Place the chana in the middle of a muslin cloth and tie the edges to close it

Put something heavy like a shil nora over the chhana-filled cloth

Leave it for 30 minutes to drain excess water

After 30 minutes, remove the cloth – you should have a block of cheese as the end product

To make the sandesh:

Take the chhana/cheese block and mash it using your hands to make it lump-free

Start kneading the chhana to make it soft

Mix condensed milk with the softened chhana

Now, separate the chhana into two parts

Take one part of chhana in a pan and start cooking it on a low flame by adding 3 tbsp of powdered sugar and vanilla essence

Cook until the chhana solidifies a bit and leaves the edge of the pan

Take the vanilla-flavoured chhana out on a plate

Start cooking the remaining chhana along with 3 tbsp of sugar and strawberry jam/ compote on a low flame

This portion took me around 10 minutes of cooking, as it involved the jam as well

Take the strawberry-flavoured chhana out onto a plate

Now grease the choice of the sandesh mold using a little ghee

Take a half portion each of the flavoured mixtures and shape them as shown in the picture

Remove from the mold carefully

Two-in-one sandesh is ready to serve

Baked Soan Papdi and Mishti Doi Cheesecake topped with Mini Gulab Jamun

Debjani shares an Indianised version of a baked eggless cheesecake prepared with soan papdi, mishti doi and mini gulab jamun.

Ingredients

For the cheesecake:

Mishti doi: 500g

Condensed milk: 200ml

Single cream: 200ml

For the base:

Soan papdi: 10 pieces

For garnishing:

Mini gulab jamun: 15 pieces

Method