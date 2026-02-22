Want to level up your Iftar spread? These Ramadan recipes, gleaned from the ’gram, will help

Ramadan month kicked off last week, and social media has already started brimming over with delicious recipes, offering us the confidence to wear a chef’s hat and head to the kitchen to start making our own Iftar meal.

No Iftar gathering can be completed without snacks, and who doesn’t like to experiment? Apart from sizzling kebabs to mouth-watering phirni, try these dishes, handpicked by My Kolkata, so that you can surprise your visitors at the table every day before the much-awaited Chand Raat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not chicken nuggets. These cheesy veg ones do the trick

We are not against chicken nuggets. We love them. But if it ever gets a bit monotonous for you, then go to your kitchen, boil some finely chopped potatoes, add vegetables, toss some mozzarella cheese, spice it up, and shape them into little balls to deep fry! Check out this video shared by Pragya Saini and add your own magic to it.

Freezer-friendly mutton shami kebab

What is Iftar anyway without juicy and smoky shami kebabs? Perfectly cooked minced mutton mixed with spices, which quickly travels straight to a foodie’s mouth, even before it can hit their plate. Get a quick recipe guide from the kitchen of Sumiya and serve them hot with a glass of lassi on the side.

Set aside Dahi vada; try these appetising Dahi phulki

If your love language is to serve food, made everything from scratch, do try making this delicious plate of Dahi phulki at home to break your roza, perfect for your appetite since the days are already starting to get warmer. Follow the recipe shared by content creator Shabana Saifi.

Say yes to every chicken bite this Ramadan

If you are wondering how to add a twist and cook something flavourful with the OG chicken at your Iftar gathering, do try this indulging recipe of the juicy chicken satay. As directed by Sana Imtiyaz, marinate chicken pieces, skewer them, fry until golden, then drench them in spicy sauce and serve hot to steal the spotlight at your gathering.

Wrap up your Iftar party on a sweet note

Fruit custards can never go wrong! Every creamy bite with a mouthful of delicious fruits like apples, grapes and dates not only fills your appetite, but also has nutritious values that can be beneficial for health, especially children. If you are wondering how to prepare one, check out this recipe by Shysta Perween.