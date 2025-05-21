Kwality restaurant in Kolkata’s Ballygunge shutting down? Not permanently, says owner

A Facebook post about Balluygunge’s Kwality restaurant shutting down prompted a flurry of emotional reactions from Kolkatans on Wednesday, with patrons sharing fond memories of enjoying hearty meals and drinks at the nearly seven-decade-old eatery.

But is the Ballygunge of Kwality branch really closing? It is, but only temporarily, owner Rajiv Ghai told My Kolkata.

“The land owner wanted to develop the property, so it needs about three years to do that. In the meantime, we hope to come back here. We are also looking for a place in the area and hope to reopen in the next six months,” he said, clarifying that the closure was prompted by redevelopment plans, not business concerns.

The Ballygunge branch, which opened in 1956—four years after the original Park Street restaurant began operations—has long been a neighbourhood favourite. The 125-seater restaurant has seen generations of loyal customers walk through its doors.

“There are some regular customers who used to come more than three to four times a week. Now they are coming to our Park Street branch, which is open,” Ghai said.

“We have newer plans in mind, but it depends on how big a place we get.” he added.

Ghai emphasised that the team is keen to return to Ballygunge once the redevelopment is complete. “Our priority will be to come back in the same location,” Ghai assured.

For now, patrons of Kwality can continue to enjoy their favourites at the Park Street outlet, while looking forward to a comeback in Ballygunge. Kwality isn’t closing its chapter in south Kolkata—it's only turning a page!