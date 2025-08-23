Monsoon munchies: 6 snacks beyond pakora and chop to try when it rains in Kolkata

As rains lash parts of Kolkata and waterlogging forces many to stay indoors, the cravings for monsoon comfort food may also spike — think piping hot chai with crispy pakoras as it pours outside. But beyond the quintessential chai-pakora duo, there’s a lot more to explore. Whether you’re staying indoors or stepping out for work, here are six monsoon munchies that are sure to elevate your mood.

Bhutta

Nothing says monsoon quite like a freshly roasted corn cob rubbed with rock salt and lemon. Bhutta vendors on street corners lure you with the smoky sweetness of charred kernels with a dash of tangy masala.

Pocket pinch: Rs 20-25

Bread pakoda

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, bread pakoda is a favourite for those looking for a filling snack. Stuffed with spiced potatoes, dipped in gram flour batter and fried to perfection, it is best enjoyed piping hot with green chutney or ketchup. The crunch of the fritter in contrast with the pitter-patter outside feels like pure indulgence. Pocket pinch: Rs 10-15

Dal pakoda

Another crunchy delight, dal pakodas are small fritters made from spiced lentil batter — mostly chana dal. Light yet full of flavour, they are a go-to when the chill of rain sets in. A handful of these with a cup of steaming chai is a comfort combo that never fails to lift spirits on a gloomy afternoon.

Pocket pinch: Rs 10 onwards

Litti with Champaran mutton

Litti paired with Champaran mutton is food for your soul. The smoky whole wheat dough balls stuffed with sattu soak up the spicy mutton gravy beautifully. This rustic pairing is perfect for a leisurely rainy evening.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Corn chaat

If you prefer something tangy and refreshing, corn chaat is the answer. Boiled corn kernels tossed with onions, tomatoes, spices and a squeeze of lemon come together in a burst of flavours with a pinch of chaat masala. Easy to eat and full of zest, it is a light yet satisfying rainy-day snack.

Pocket pinch: Rs 15 onwards

Ghugni

A Kolkata staple, ghugni is made with dried yellow peas simmered in a spiced gravy with little cubes of potatoes. Topped with chopped onions, coriander, green chillies and a dash of lime, it is both comforting and flavourful. Found at countless street-side stalls, a plate of hot ghugni is as much about nostalgia as it is about taste during monsoons.

Pocket pinch: Rs 10 onwards