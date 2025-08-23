Beyond phuchkas and rolls: Food trucks redefine Kolkata’s street food scene with Korean, Japanese twist

From phuchkas to kathi rolls, street food has been the soul of Kolkata’s rich and ever-changing foodscape. But the city’s culinary scene now has a new hero — food trucks that bring a variety of Indian, Japanese, Korean and Tibetan delicacies to the bustling streets of the City of Joy.
Brightly coloured, with music blaring from bluetooth speakers, these kitchens on wheels are serving everything from smoky kebabs and Tibetan momos to anime-style ramen and Korean corndogs. Here’s a closer look.
Kebab Mein Haddi
A yellow truck with smoke rising from sizzling skewers, Kebab Mein Haddi operates at two busy hubs: opposite Gate No. 2, Candor Techspace, and beside Akankha Bengal Shelter in Newtown. Their kebabs are the crowd-pullers, with Chicken Chelo Kebab a signature favourite. Main course dishes like Chicken Kasha, Mutton Kasha and Butter Chicken are perfect for fuller meals. And in case you were wondering, yes, they serve biryani too.
Location: Akankha, Newtown
Pocket pinch: Rs 350-450 for two
Must-Try: Chicken BBQ, Prawn BBQ, Chicken Chelo Kebab
Yum Yum Korean Bucket
Take an evening stroll on Jatin Bagchi Road near Gariahat, and you’ll spot a bright yellow truck drawing a buzzing crowd. Behind the counters are the chefs, dressed in matching yellow, serving Korean-style corndogs and crispy fried chicken. That’s Yum Yum Korean Bucket, already a hot favourite for the Gen-Z crowd.
Location: Jatin Bagchi Road
Pocket pinch: Rs 300-400 for two
Must-Try: Corn Dog, Korean Fried Chicken, Boba Tea
Cooks On Wheels
Long before food trucks became an Instagram trend, Cooks On Wheels had already been ruling the street food scene in Kolkata. This truck can be easily spotted outside Gate No. 2 of Esplanade metro station. From rolls, chow mein, momos and fish fry, they serve it all at affordable prices. Whether you are an office-goer stopping for a quick evening snack or a casual shopper at Dharmatala, this food truck is a must-visit.
Location: Dharmatala
Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two
Must-Try: Chicken roll, chowmein, fish fry
BOB – Bites On Break
A more recent entrant, BOB - Bites On Break serves affordable, finger-licking food that works for both takeaway and a quick dine-in. Open from 5pm to 10pm, it’s slowly building its reputation as a reliable evening adda spot for locals.
Location: Jagat Mukherjee Park
Pocket pinch: Rs 300-350 for two
Must-Try: Finger snacks, grilled platters
The A Pop Jako Bytes
Kolkata finally has its first Japanese anime-themed food-truck. The A Pop Jako Bytes, parked near Vivekananda Park, wears its anime inspiration proudly on its bright yellow body. From Chicken Katsu to Fried Sushi and ramens to dorayakis, this truck promises a cultural crossover on a plate.
Location: Vivekananda Park
Pocket pinch: Rs 300-500 for two
Must-Try: Chicken Katsu, ramen, dorayaki, Matcha Ice Cream
Piiro
If you are craving something warm and comforting, Piiro in New Town is where you must head to. This Tibetan kitchen on wheels is located near Akankha Crossing and operates from 6-9pm. Whether you’re on a budget date or simply indulging in solo comfort food, you can eat at your heart’s delight without burning a hole in your pocket.
Location: Akankha More, Newtown
Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two
Must try: Sha Phaley, Chicken Thukpa, steamed momos