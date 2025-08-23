Beyond phuchkas and rolls: Food trucks redefine Kolkata’s street food scene with Korean, Japanese twist

From phuchkas to kathi rolls, street food has been the soul of Kolkata’s rich and ever-changing foodscape. But the city’s culinary scene now has a new hero — food trucks that bring a variety of Indian, Japanese, Korean and Tibetan delicacies to the bustling streets of the City of Joy.

Brightly coloured, with music blaring from bluetooth speakers, these kitchens on wheels are serving everything from smoky kebabs and Tibetan momos to anime-style ramen and Korean corndogs. Here’s a closer look.

Kebab Mein Haddi

A yellow truck with smoke rising from sizzling skewers, Kebab Mein Haddi operates at two busy hubs: opposite Gate No. 2, Candor Techspace, and beside Akankha Bengal Shelter in Newtown. Their kebabs are the crowd-pullers, with Chicken Chelo Kebab a signature favourite. Main course dishes like Chicken Kasha, Mutton Kasha and Butter Chicken are perfect for fuller meals. And in case you were wondering, yes, they serve biryani too.

Location: Akankha, Newtown

Pocket pinch: Rs 350-450 for two

Must-Try: Chicken BBQ, Prawn BBQ, Chicken Chelo Kebab

Yum Yum Korean Bucket

Take an evening stroll on Jatin Bagchi Road near Gariahat, and you’ll spot a bright yellow truck drawing a buzzing crowd. Behind the counters are the chefs, dressed in matching yellow, serving Korean-style corndogs and crispy fried chicken. That’s Yum Yum Korean Bucket, already a hot favourite for the Gen-Z crowd.

Location: Jatin Bagchi Road

Pocket pinch: Rs 300-400 for two

Must-Try: Corn Dog, Korean Fried Chicken, Boba Tea

Cooks On Wheels

Long before food trucks became an Instagram trend, Cooks On Wheels had already been ruling the street food scene in Kolkata. This truck can be easily spotted outside Gate No. 2 of Esplanade metro station. From rolls, chow mein, momos and fish fry, they serve it all at affordable prices. Whether you are an office-goer stopping for a quick evening snack or a casual shopper at Dharmatala, this food truck is a must-visit.

Location: Dharmatala

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two

Must-Try: Chicken roll, chowmein, fish fry

BOB – Bites On Break

A more recent entrant, BOB - Bites On Break serves affordable, finger-licking food that works for both takeaway and a quick dine-in. Open from 5pm to 10pm, it’s slowly building its reputation as a reliable evening adda spot for locals.

Location: Jagat Mukherjee Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 300-350 for two

Must-Try: Finger snacks, grilled platters

The A Pop Jako Bytes

Kolkata finally has its first Japanese anime-themed food-truck. The A Pop Jako Bytes, parked near Vivekananda Park, wears its anime inspiration proudly on its bright yellow body. From Chicken Katsu to Fried Sushi and ramens to dorayakis, this truck promises a cultural crossover on a plate.

Location: Vivekananda Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 300-500 for two

Must-Try: Chicken Katsu, ramen, dorayaki, Matcha Ice Cream

Piiro

If you are craving something warm and comforting, Piiro in New Town is where you must head to. This Tibetan kitchen on wheels is located near Akankha Crossing and operates from 6-9pm. Whether you’re on a budget date or simply indulging in solo comfort food, you can eat at your heart’s delight without burning a hole in your pocket.

Location: Akankha More, Newtown

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 for two

Must try: Sha Phaley, Chicken Thukpa, steamed momos