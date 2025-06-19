Shaken, stirred, or both: Kolkata’s tastiest Martinis to sip on this World Martini Day

James Bond’s iconic “shaken, not stirred” line turned the Martini into a global symbol of style. This World Martini Day, Kolkata’s bars are celebrating the timeless cocktail with creative flair. From classic gin-vermouth pours to bold twists featuring elderflower, coffee, or desi spice, the city’s martini game is strong. Whether you prefer elegant lounges or rooftops, there’s a drink waiting to match your mood — and maybe even your tux.

Here’s where to sip like Bond in the City of Joy.

Cal-On

Let's start off with a classic. Cal-On at Hyatt Centric, Ballygunge, serves up a Classic Martini, which is a timeless blend of crisp gin and dry vermouth, elegantly garnished with green olives. Sophisticated, simple, and always in style. Drink in style just like Bond. This drink comes at Rs 755.

ATM Bar & Kitchen

ATM Bar and Kitchen on Camac Street is serving up their ATM 0° Martini with gin, homemade vermouth, kumquat pickle and cherry bitters. Bright, complex, and built to awaken the palate, this aperitif-style martini comes with a twist. Herbaceous gin meets house-made vermouth, layered with the citrus tang of kumquat pickle and the subtle depth of cherry bitters in this martini priced at Rs 795.

Yauatcha

If you thought Yauatcha at Quest Mall was all about dimsums, then think again. Their Citrus Martini is a zesty medley of citrus and spirit — where gin and vodka meet the brightness of limoncello, passion fruit, grapefruit, and orange. This refreshing cocktail packs a punch and is priced at Rs 695. Head over and try being Bond with a citrussy twist.

Olterra

A place where every drink tells a story, Olterra serves up a Martini called Morgenmate. This Breakfast Martini was originally created in 1996 at The Library Bar, The Lanesborough Hotel, London, by cocktail maestro Salvatore Calabrese — inspired by his morning ritual of marmalade and toast. Olterra’s version brings a local twist by using Bhuira’s three fruit marmalade — a handmade jam from Himachal Pradesh — paired beautifully with vodka. With a local taste and a global story, this cocktail, priced at Rs 799, is not just the perfect sip, but also an aesthetic addition to your Instagram.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Novotel doesn’t mess about with the classics. The name is crisp, clean and simple just like the drink. Simply called Martini, this classic cocktail of gin and vermouth, is a timeless drink garnished with an olive or lemon twist. Priced at Rs 650 and in an ambiance fit for Bond himself, suit up and head over.

That Place Bowl & Bar

That Place Bowl & Bar serves up the Blue Horizon Martini, which is a dreamy blend of blue tea-infused gin and dry vermouth, stirred (not shaken) to a silky finish. Bond won’t be happy about the stirred bit, but you can have your martini your own way. At Rs 599, this one is smooth, subtle, and sultry like the moment before midnight — it isn’t just a drink, it’s a mood.

Hyatt Centric

There’s no messing about with the original at Hyatt Centric at Ballygunge. In true 007-style, their Dry Martini is served shaken, and not stirred. A classic cocktail of gin, vermouth, and an olive garnish. At Rs 545, it's hard to go wrong with this classic.