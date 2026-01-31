Silver lining intact: Kolkata sweet makers cling on to kaju katli tradition despite soaring silver prices

In case you are alarmed by social media posts claiming that kaju katli — aka kaju barfi — has become kaju takli (bald) because silver sheets have disappeared thanks to the hike in the price of the precious metal, we are happy to report that it is not the case in Kolkata. Mishti makers in the city battle the rising prices and continue to grace the barfis with the silver crown.

Over the past year, silver prices have climbed sharply, pushing up the cost of edible silver foil across India. As of January 31, silver was priced at approximately Rs 3.5 lakh per kilogram or around Rs 350 per gram, making even the lightest garnish an expensive addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shopkeeper at Haldiram’s on Bentinck Street said the impact is already visible.

“The prices of silver have shot up, doubled, and it has affected the price of the silver foil we use on the sweets, too. We are using them on some sweets like barfis, but we have stopped putting them on other sweets like laddoo and gulab jamun.”

For independent brands like Mishti Magic, the rise has been steep and sudden. Founder Tanmoy Basak said, “A set of 100 sheets of 5-by-5 inches is Rs 100, and 6-by-6 inches is Rs 126. It has doubled in one year.”

Basak, who also caters for parties, added that customers are being informed about possible hikes.

“We are telling clients that prices will go up by 20 to 30 per cent if we use silver foil. If they don’t agree, we garnish the sweets with chopped dry fruits like almonds or pistachios.” He pointed out that the crunch began last year, even before Durga Puja.

Smaller neighbourhood shops are feeling the pinch more acutely.

Rahul Ghosh, a sweet maker from Behala, said, “We make our own mishtis in small batches and are still using silver foil for kaju barfi. But with the price hike, it has become difficult to source silver foil as manufacturers have reduced production. Big makers are also hoarding, fearing further hikes.”

Some legacy brands, however, are holding firm.

A shopkeeper at a Bhikharam outlet in north Kolkata said, “The vark is 100 per cent silver. We cannot increase sweet prices because customers won’t pay. They don’t buy sweets for the foil. It’s only to make them look good.”

In a city where tradition often outweighs trends, Kolkata’s sweet makers are doing their bit to ensure kaju katli stays glossy… and not takli.