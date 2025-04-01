Say cheers to IPL season with special combos and offers at Kolkata restobars

Are you planning an IPL watch party with your friends in Kolkata? The city’s eateries and restobars are creating the perfect game day vibe with screenings, special menus, and combo offers to celebrate IPL 2025. From offers on beers and drinks, to shareable platters and special four-course menus, check out what’s on offer in the city’s eateries before choosing where to watch the next match.

Park Street Social

Park Street Social is back with another Doosra Stadium experience for IPL 2025. Indulge in their delectable platters and cricket-themed drinks as you watch the match screenings with other cricket fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vegetarian Powerplay Platter, priced at Rs 440, has Falafel, Awesomosas, Jalapeno Cheese Nads & Onion Rings, with house dips. Non-vegetarians can opt for the Wings Platter at Rs 725, which has four flavours of chicken wings served with four sauces. If you are in the mood for kebabs and grills, the Abra Kebabs Ra Platter for Rs 790 is a must try.

Wash it all down with cocktails named after iconic shots — Helicopter, Cover Drive, Upper Cut, Switch Hit, and more. These cocktails come in pitchers ranging from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,350, and are perfect for groups. There are beer buckets as well, and if you're lucky, you have the chance of getting the next beer for Re 1, Rs 50, or Rs 100.

Address: BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, next to India Hobby Centre, Park Street area

Cal-On

Unlimited drinks at Rs 1,999 sounds good enough to set the vibe for any IPL match party with friends and family. Cal-On in Ballygunge is offering a selection of their house-brewed beers for the price and the selection has Hefeweizen, a Bavarian Dark Wheat and even an India Pale Ale, among other choices. You can also opt for whisky, gin, vodka and tequila cocktails.

You can also pick two starters to go with your drinks, and the selection includes Thai Goat Cheese Wonton, Tangra-Style Chilli Paneer and Hiroo Aunty’s Parsi Cutlets for vegetarians, and Smokey Murg Tikka, Mangalorean Kori Sukka and Bengaluru Empire’s Fried Chicken Kebabs for non-vegetarians. The offer is valid for two hours, during which time you can have as many drinks as you like.

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata

The Astor

Pizza and beer is a simple, classic combo for any match day. That is exactly what's on offer at The Astor’s Deck 88. Starting at Rs 1,250, you can get either four or six Budweiser, Hoegarden or Corona beers, along with a veg or non-veg pizza. You can also opt for the 90-minute unlimited drinks offer, which includes Dewar’s White Label, William Lawson, Smirnoff, Bacardi Carta Blanca, and Black by Bacardi.

Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, near Nightingale Hospital, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area

Novotel

Cafe Joy at Novotel has three exciting offers that you can avail, each for Rs 999. These ‘Pitch and Pour’ combos are available from 2.30pm to 10.30pm on match days until the IPL finals. Choose between a pizza, a burger, or appetiser along with either a bucket of four beers, or two 30ml beverage servings, or two glasses of either red or white wine.

Address: CF Block (New Town), Action Area 1C, Rajarhat, New Town

Chapter- 2

The multiple offers at Chapter 2 will leave you as spoilt for choice. For Rs 495, you can enjoy five pours of your favourite drink, while the 2:1 offer has select liquors or three beers along with a chef’s special dish at Rs 599. The Sudsy and Wings combo for Rs 699 has crispy saucy wings with two pints of beer, while the Beer and Bake for Rs 799 comes with two pints, nachos and a Chicken Tetrazini. The All American Burg-Wich combo at Rs 599 offers a Grilled Chicken Burger, Prawns on Toast, and a soft drink. The Italian combo at Rs 799 offers Basil Pepper Toasted Babycorn, Creamy Pesto Penne, and two pints of beer.

The GOAT of the combo menu is the classic seafood combo, which has Devilled Crab and Lemon-Grilled Bekti with three pints of beer to wash it down. Priced at Rs 1,199.

Address: P 377, Keyatala Rd, Golpark, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Hindustan Park, Keyatala

Cafe Offbeat Up There

Cafe Offbeat Up There on EM Bypass has an exciting match-day combo for Rs 1,150 per person. Begin with a non-alcoholic welcome drink before choosing two starters from the menu of Crispy Chilli Babycorn, Jalapeno Cheese Ball, BBQ Chilli Paneer, Pan-Fried Asian Chilli Chicken, Pesto Fish Finger or Drums of Heaven. Move on to a bowl of Tomato and Basil Soup or Sour and Pepper soup before you get to the mains. You can choose any two mains between Mushroom in Chilli Oyster Sauce, Chicken in Butter Pepper Sauce, Kung Pao Paneer, Fish in Chilli Tamarind, Vegetable Manchurian, and a variety of pasta dishes. You also get a choice of two rice or noodle sides to pair your mains with. Finish off with either a Death by Chocolate, or Darsaan with Vanilla Ice Cream for dessert.

Address: 7th Floor, 36/F, Topsia Rd, Topsia

The Biryani Canteen

The Biryani Canteen has an Indian combo menu for match days priced at Rs 1,150, which includes a non-alcoholic welcome drink, starters, soups, mains and dessert. Pick any two starters from Harabhara Kebab, Cottage Cheese Kurkure, Dahi Ka Sholey, Chicken Lal Surkh Tikka, Mahi Tikka Ajwani, or Murgh Banjara Kebab. For soups, you can choose between Tomato Dhaniya Shorba or Murgh Mughlai Shorba. The mains menu includes Mushroom Masala, Paneer Kadai, Vegetable Jalfrezi, Chicken Rara Punjabi and Fish Lahori. You can pick any two dishes along with any two rice or bread pairings. The rice and bread options include Vegetable Biryani, Tandoori Roti, Peas Pulao, Naan (plain, butter and garlic), Jeera Rice, Masala Kulcha, Vegetable Pulao and Laccha Paratha. Finish off with either a Shahi Tukda or Firni for dessert.

Address: 36/F, Topsia Rd, Panchanna Pally, Topsia

Canteen Pub and Grub

Canteen Pub and Grub is bringing team rivalry to the table with special dishes and LIITs named after the teams. KKR fans look no further than the Kolkata-r fish roll and the Kolkata Knight Riders LIIT, which blends black jamun with Gondhoraj lebu. If you’re a DC fan, then Delhi ka Dahi Kebabs and the Delhi Capitals LIIT with blueberry compote and kala khatta should be your go-to dish. There is a unique LIIT for all 10 teams. The other food items on offer include Hyderabadi Keema Samosa, Mumbai’s Tawa Prawns, Lucknowi Murgh Kalimirchi, Bengaluru Fish Fry, Gujarati Prawn Khandvi, Chennai Keema Dosa, Rajasthan Ka Mirchi Pakoda and Punjab Ka Methi Mutton. Enjoy a match at Canteen Pub and Grub with these specials at a pocket pinch of Rs 1,500.

Address: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Traffic Gastropub

At Traffic Gastropub, every dish on the IPL special menu celebrates the heritage of India’s cricketing cities. The menu includes Gujarati Besan Chilla Chaat, Chennai’s Chicken Chettinad, Delhiwale Malai Kebabs, Mumbai Special Rawa Fry Pomfret, Bengaluru’s King Fish Steak, Hyderababi Keema Samosa, Punjabi Tandoori Chicken, Lucknowi Shami Kebabs, Kolkata’s Fish Rolls, and Rajasthani Ghewar for dessert. Approximate pocket pinch is Rs 1,500.

Address: 2 Floor, City Centre, Rajarhat Newtown, New Town