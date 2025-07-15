Dubai dessert delights: Where to find Kunafa, Habba cake and other sweet treats in Kolkata

Dubai desserts are taking the fancy of Kolkata. The city’s dessert scene is now brimming with Middle Eastern delights. From smooth and crunchy kunafa chocolates to syrup-soaked baklava, these Dubai sweet treats are a must-try. Here’s what and where you can indulge in these decadent desserts without booking a flight to the UAE.

Kunafa Chocolates

A fusion of two indulgent worlds – the Middle East’s traditional kunafa and rich chocolate – this is a modern twist that delivers crunch, creaminess, and cocoa bliss in every bite. The golden vermicelli topping paired with a soft, chocolate-filled centre makes it very addictive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to try: The Baklava Box, Kunafiano

Habba Cake

Inspired by the iconic Dubai Habba Cake, this multi-layered dessert is a pistachio-lover’s dream. Alternating layers of cream, cake and nutty crunch, it's mildly sweet, rich, and topped with crushed pistachios. Often served chilled, it’s perfect to satiate chocolate-pistachio-cake cravings.

Where to try: Baklava Box

Baklava

The quintessential Middle Eastern pastry, baklava has layers of crispy filo sheets with chopped nuts, honey or sugar syrup, and a hints of rose or orange blossom water. Sweet, flaky, and aromatic, it’s a dessert that spells celebration. Often enjoyed with tea or coffee.

Where to try: Turkishq, The Baklava Box

Dubai Pistachio Cheesecake

A dramatic, decadent cream cheese dessert and pistachio cream. Crisp on the outside and gooey inside, this cheesecake melts in the mouth with every bite. It’s Insta-famous for a reason and a must-try for adventurous dessert lovers.

Where to try: The Baklava Box

Maamoul

These delicate date-filled shortbread cookies are often enjoyed during Eid in the Gulf. Made with semolina and ghee, maamoul is rich yet light, sweet, and filled with pistachios or walnuts.

Where to try: Turkishq, The Baklava Box

Matilda Cake

Roald Dahl’s Matilda inspires this towering chocolate cake, but with a Dubai-style upgrade. It is often layered with cream cheese, pistachio drizzle or gold-dusted chocolate glaze. Moist and intense, it’s made for pure chocoholics.

Where to try: Scarlet on Robinson Street