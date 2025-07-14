Bon appétit! French food finds in the heart of Kolkata for Bastille Day — beyond creme brulee and croissants

Bastille Day is the perfect excuse to explore Kolkata’s growing love for French cuisine. In a city known for its culinary diversity, French dishes have carved a niche with their buttery pastries, rich sauces, and refined flavours. From flaky croissants to indulgent Coq au Vin, here’s a list of five dishes of French origin that we love beyond croissants and crème brûlée.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine is a French tart made with a buttery, flaky pastry crust filled with a savoury custard of eggs, cream, crisp bacon (or lardons), and cheese. Originating in the Lorraine region of France, this dish is rich, creamy, and satisfying — perfect for breakfast, brunch, or satiating quick cravings. Served warm, it’s a timeless classic of French comfort food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to find: Glenburn Café, Milee Droog

Navarin d’Agneau

Lamb Navarin is a classic French stew made with tender chunks of lamb simmered with root vegetables like carrots, turnips, and potatoes in a rich, savoury broth. Traditionally a spring dish (navarin printanier), it’s slow-cooked to perfection, allowing the flavours to deepen and the meat to melt in your mouth. It’s hearty, rustic, and deeply comforting — French countryside cooking at its finest.

Where to find: The Salt House, La Artisan Bistro

Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu is a French-inspired dish where a chicken breast is pounded thin, stuffed with ham and cheese, then breaded and pan-fried or baked until golden. The result is a crispy exterior with a gooey, savoury centre. Though widely popular across Europe, its roots trace back to classic French culinary techniques, making it a rich, satisfying main course. The chicken can also be replaced by fish.

Where to find: Mocambo, Grezia, Le Café Seine

Choux Pastry

Choux pastry, or pâte à choux, is a delicate French cream puff known for its crisp exterior and airy, hollow interior. Light yet indulgent, choux pastries are typically filled with pastry cream, chantilly, or ganache, making them a perfect balance of texture and flavour.

Where to find: Boma Asian Bakery, Little Pleasures, Patisserie by Franziska

Madeleines and Financiers

Madeleines and Financiers are classic French tea cakes, each with their own charm. Madeleines are soft, shell-shaped sponge cakes with a delicate crumb and subtle hints of lemon or vanilla. It is light, buttery, and perfect with tea. Financiers are small almond cakes with a crisp edge and moist centre. Both are bite-sized indulgences embodying the finesse of French pâtisserie.

Where to find: Shuktara Cakes