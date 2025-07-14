Chaat GPT: These unique chaats from the streets of Kolkata are virtually love!

Kolkata streets are full of tasty treats. And when it comes to chaats, you might be surprised by the varieties. From the tangy Benarasi tomato chaat to the filling bread chaat, you can indulge in a world full of spicy and tangy delights. My Kolkata lists some delish chaats you must try in Kolkata — beyond Papri Chaat and Churmur.

Benarasi Tamatar Chaat

Benarasi Tamatar Chaat is a sweet, spicy, and tangy street food delicacy that’s now making waves in Kolkata’s chaat scene. Made with mashed tomatoes cooked with desi ghee, hing (asafoetida), and an array of masalas, it’s topped with chutneys, and coriander. This unique twist from Varanasi offers a warm, tangy bite in every spoonful. It is perfect for those craving something beyond the usual alu tikki or papri chaat. Where to find: Madhu Chaat Bhandar | 170/2D, Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Road, Entally

Kolkata's Victoria Chaat

Kolkata's Victoria Chaat or Bread chaat is a deliciously inventive street-style snack where bread slices replace traditional chaat bases. Topped with a spicy alu mixture, tangy chutneys, chana, chopped onions, sev, curd, and a sprinkle of chaat masala, this dish blends crunch with creamy, spicy-sweet flavours. Found in pockets of Kolkata’s street food hubs, bread chaat is a budget-friendly, flavour-packed option for chaat lovers looking for something familiar yet refreshingly different.

Where to find: Vardaan Market | 25A, Camac Street, Park Street area

Rajasthani Kadhi Kachodi

This Rajasthani-style khasta kachori, topped with a potato curry and sev, is served chaat-style at Badri Kachoriwala. This Rajasthani kachori joint is nearly 60 years old. The hot khasta kachoris are broken and a hot potato curry is poured on it with sev sprinkled generously. It is not a quintessential chaat, but has all the vibes of it.

Where to find: 14/1, Sir Hari Ram Goenka Street, Banstalla Lane

Alur Dum Chaat

Kolkata’s love for potatoes is not just limited to biryani. Little boiled baby potatoes tossed in a tamarind chutney with bhaja masala (roasted powdered spice mix) is a much-loved street-style chaat. The bite-sized potatoes are pricked with a toothpick and savoured whole, straight out of a leafy bowl from the phuchkawalas. The burst of flavours make alur dum chaat a huge hit!

Where to find: Near Rabindra Sarobar Lake and Rashbehari crossing

Shankalu chaat

In Kolkata, fruits are cut into small pieces and mixed with chaat masala, bhaja masala, chilli powder and rock salt with a dash of mustard oil to make chaats. From guava to raw mangoes, everything can be a chaat in Kolkata. However, have you tied a Shankalu chaat? The white, crunchy flesh and slightly sweet fruit is sliced or diced, and mixed with salt and spice mix and served fresh. A healthy treat for those craving a punch of street food flavours.

Where to find: Near Park Street Metro

Chips chaat

Who could have thought local potato chips could lend itself to a tasty chaat? A generous amount of chips is topped with chopped onions, green chillies, potatoes and coriander, then sprinkled with rock salt and lime juice. This is a pure cheat day treat! Where to find: Bentinck Street-Prafulla Sarkar Street crossing