Jin Jiji Darjeeling: Genie in a bottle

In the crowded world of craft spirits, Jin Jiji Darjeeling has carved a path entirely its own. At its heart is an idea both simple and radical: to bottle the spirit of India — not metaphorically, but literally. “The goal was never to mimic a London Dry or follow New Western trends,” said Ansh Khanna, co-founder of Jin Jiji and the force behind Peak Spirits. “We wanted to make a gin that tasted unmistakably Indian.”

That journey began with tea. Specifically, Darjeeling tea — known globally for its delicate muscatel notes and symbolic value as India’s first GI (Geographical Indication) product. “We could’ve used Assam or any local tea from Uttarakhand where our distillery is,” Khanna explained. “But Darjeeling had the character, the history, and a deeply personal connection.”

Jin Jiji’s signature expression uses First Flush Darjeeling tea — one of the most premium categories of Indian leaf — sourced from boutique estates near Kurseong. “We were chasing not just flavour, but feeling,” Khanna said. “Darjeeling tea brings elegance, subtlety, and a story that people connect with.”

The choice wasn’t merely logistical. In fact, it was the opposite. “It would’ve been easier to source tea from nearby,” said Khanna, “but we wanted the best — and Darjeeling, with its high-altitude terroir and artisanal plucking, gave us just that.”

Crafting the blend: 50 batches, one identity

Balancing a high-proof spirit like gin with the delicacy of tea is no easy feat. The Jin Jiji team went through over 50 trial distillations, playing with flush timings, tea estates, and botanical combinations before finding the perfect blend. “Every ingredient had to work in harmony. Nothing could overpower the tea,” Khanna recalled.

The final recipe includes juniper, Himalayan lime, green cardamom, ginger, tulsi, fennel, and long pepper — each chosen for its complementary profile. The Darjeeling tea sits like a top note in perfume — elegant, aromatic, and unmistakably Indian.

“You get that floral lift upfront, but also depth from the spices. It’s familiar if you’ve ever had a masala chai, but completely reimagined for the bar,” said Khanna.

A spirit that speaks for itself

For Jin Jiji, the mission was always to let Indian ingredients be the headline act. “We didn’t want to make something Indian-inspired. We wanted to make something Indian,” Khanna stressed.

And it seems to be working. Bartenders across India and beyond are stirring Jin Jiji into martinis, sipping it neat, and building cocktails that celebrate rather than mask its flavour. “The response has been overwhelming,” Khanna admitted. “This isn’t just a niche or novelty anymore — it’s a spirit people are proud to pour.”

The man behind the mission: Ansh Khanna

With a background in hospitality and a deep appreciation for spirits, Ansh Khanna founded Jin Jiji with a clear goal: to give Indian craft spirits the global recognition they deserve. His approach is equal parts storytelling and sensory detail — reflected in everything from the bottle design to the botanical lineup.

The brand’s biggest moment yet came at the recent London Spirits Competition, where Jin Jiji Darjeeling was named Best Gin in the World and Best Spirit from India. “It was a proud moment — not just for us, but for what it means for Indian spirits on the world stage,” Khanna said.

Jin Jiji Darjeeling isn’t just a drink. It’s an invitation — to taste, to travel, and to discover India through its most iconic flavours.