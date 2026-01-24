It's strawberry season in Kolkata: Health benefits, buying tips and desserts to try

Strawberry season is here and one can spot the neatly packed berries in boxes at almost every fruit market in Kolkata. Priced between Rs 100 and Rs 150, a box comes with around 12 to 15 berries. If you are someone who waits all year to enjoy this juicy fruit, here is everything you need to know.

Why strawberries are good for you

Dietitian Jayati from AM Medical Centre believes strawberries deserve a regular spot in winter diets. “For this winter season, strawberries are very beneficial for our health. I would recommend eating at least two strawberries,” she said.

According to her, strawberries are low in carbohydrates and fat, while being rich in roughage and vitamin C.

“If I take 100gm of strawberries, I will have 10 per cent carbohydrate. Roughage will be 44 per cent. Fat will be only 2 per cent,” she explained. She added that strawberries are rich in antioxidants, help gut health, support the heart and brain, boost immunity, improve skin health and aid weight loss.

“It is very good for the digestive system. But you have to wash it before eating. You have to wash it well,” she stressed.

How to pick the best strawberries

Chef Sujan Mukherjee said buying the right strawberry makes all the difference. “Look for berries that are bright red in colour, with no white or greenish tinge. The leaves should be fresh, green and firmly attached. Strawberries should feel plump and firm, not mushy, with no scratches or leakage and a pleasant natural aroma. Larger strawberries are best eaten fresh, medium ones work well in desserts and salads, while smaller berries are ideal for purées. Always wash strawberries only before use, and in cold water.”

Strawberry desserts to try in Kolkata

Kolkata’s cafes and bakeries are leaning into strawberry season with ease.

The Daily Cafe serves winter comforts like strawberry waffles, chocolate pain perdu and strawberry French toast, while Haji Saheb’s viral strawberry chocolate cone in Park Circus draws crowds till 4 am.

Flurys brings back nostalgia with fig and strawberry crumble pie, trifle and baked cheesecake.

Paprika Gourmet stands out with its strawberry cheesecake and strawberry macaroon cake, and Bonne Femme adds a creamy desi touch with strawberry kulfi.

At Burma Burma, Kolkata, Not Your Ordinary Strawberry Cream pairs lime and almond streusel shortcake with mascarpone crème, strawberry confit and strawberry sorbet.