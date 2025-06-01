Cool doodh! Instagram’s sweet, savoury and spicy milk recipes are a must try

From warm bowls of kheer on special occasions to tall glasses of chilled flavoured milk on summer afternoons, dairy has long been a staple of our comfort food story. This World Milk Day (June 1), why not take this everyday ingredient beyond the glass and give it a unique, creative spin?

Whether it’s the star of a two-minute mango sevai, the tangy base for a cheesy jalapeno spread, or part of a colourful tropical dessert — milk proves it’s far more versatile than we give it credit for.

My Kolkata has rounded up some fun and flavourful Instagram recipes where milk takes centre stage, reimagined in ways that are as delightful as they are delicious.

Classic kheer gets a seasonal upgrade

Chef Rebuka Salunke’s Mango Sevai is the ultimate dessert for lazy summer afternoons. With the richness of sevai, the creaminess of milk, and the sweetness of ripe mangoes, this chilled treat is ready in just two minutes. Top it off with mango purée and your favourite nuts for an extra flavour punch.

Hydration meets indulgence

Make summer hydration fun with Mehak and Rituraj’s Elyaneer Payasam. This refreshing dessert blends coconut water, tender coconut pulp, milk, and condensed milk into a light, creamy concoction that is naturally sweet. Chill and garnish with dry fruits for added crunch.

Can mango and milk go savoury?

Mango and milk are not just for desserts. MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah’s spicy Jalapeno Cheese Spread uses milk curdled with vinegar, which is then blended with hung curd and cheese. Add in mango bits, cheese and chilly flakes. Serve chilled with crackers or cucumber slices for a tangy, unique twist to regular snacks.

Turn your favourite ‘sandesh’ into a tropical treat

Food blogger Nidhi Bothra’s Tropical Steamed Sandesh is a vibrant, refreshing dessert made with chhena, milk and coconut milk. Fragrant saffron threads top off the smooth sandesh, while a drizzle of velvety coconut sauce, made with coconut milk, adds a tropical aroma to this simple yet striking dish.

Three ingredients, one pudding, zero stress

Chef Yasmeen’s three-ingredient Milk Pudding is perfect for surprise guests or busy days. Just combine 500ml of milk with custard powder and sugar, cook briefly, and chill. This eggless, spongy pudding is light, soft and always a crowd-pleaser.