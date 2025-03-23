Before Ramzan ends, try these Iftar recipes cooked up on the ’gram

Only a few days are left until Eid, and Ramzan is about to end. If you are planning on an iftar party for your friends and family then make it a memorable one. Whip up a delish drink or grill a juicy kebab. Make a flavourful Haleem or a sumptuous dessert. For this edition of the Reels of the Week, My Kolkata picks five recipes from the ’gram that hero the Iftar.

Elaneer Crystal Pudding

It’s recommended to start with a refreshing drink. In this scorching heat, a glass of coconut water-based drink is going to make you feel hydrated. While Mohabbat Ka Sharbat is a popular Ramzan drink, make this delish Elaneer Crystal Pudding. Coconut water, Milk Maid, and fresh cream with little cubes of jelly — make this drink very much like Mogu Mogu. Take down the recipe by @varata.mameyy_ and serve it to your guests as a welcome drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chapli Kebabs

Iftar spread without kebabs is incomplete. While grilling the kebabs can take time and be a tiresome task to make in bulk, chapli and shami kebabs are easier. Whether you make it with minced chicken, mutton or beef — just take them out and fry them before serving hot. For the juiciest texture, follow this recipe by @schand.cooks. Watch them go off the plates.

Chicken Kandi Skewers

Having more than one starter is always a welcome idea! If you are looking for something unique other than kebabs, then this Chicken Kandi Skewers is perfect. Crispy, juicy and packed with spices — these are going to steal the show. @chef_nehalkarkera, in one of his Ramzan recipes, has shared an easy recipe for the skewers. You can make this amazing starter with simple ingredients following a simple method.

Mutton Haleem

You are expected to serve Haleem at an Iftar party. Haleem is that Ramzan food, which is relished by everyone. The flavourful dal-with-tender mutton combination is heavenly. Pair it up with some naan or khameeri roti and you are good to go! For a foolproof recipe of haleem, check out this reel by @sima_kitchensecrets. Every bowl brings comfort to the table.

Kunafa Cups

Make sure the end of the feast is a hit. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, you will need a showstopper recipe. While Shahi Tukda and Sheer Khurma are crowd favourites, try these Kunafa cups. Crunchy cups with a creamy topping are going to please everyone young to old. @beautybinges shares the recipe in a reel.