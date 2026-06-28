Sweet surprise: Chandannagar's Jolbhora Sandesh earns GI tag, strengthening export prospects

Chandannagar's Jolbhora Sandesh has joined the list of Bengal's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products announced this month, marking a milestone for one of the state's most celebrated sweets and opening the door to export possibilities.

The sweet is among 21 products from West Bengal that received the GI tag in 2026, and four of them are from the Hooghly district. Alongside Chandannagar's Jolbhora Sandesh, Janai's Monohara, and Balagarh's traditional wooden boats have also received recognition.

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The GI tag now formally establishes Chandannagar as the place of origin of Jolbhora Sandesh. While the sweet is also prepared in other parts of Bengal, including Kolkata, the certification acknowledges its more than 200-year-old historical roots in the former French colony.

A sweet born from a prank

The history of the Jolbhora Sandesh dates back to the early 19th century and is closely associated with Chandannagore’s sweet shop Surjya Kumar Modak.

When My Kolkata visited the shop earlier this month, fourth-generation owner Saibal Kumar Modak said that the sweet was born out of an experiment by mishti maker Surjya Kumar Modak, who created a soft sandesh with a sugar syrup filling hidden inside on the request of the local zamindar's wife. The innovation was made to prank the new son-in-law of the family. Later, it became famous for the surprise burst of nolen gur syrup hidden in its chhana shell.

The history of the Jolbhora Sandesh dates back to the early 19th century

Why the GI tag matters

For Saibal Kumar Modak, present owner of Surjya Kumar Modak and secretary of the Hooghly District Mishtanna Byabshayi Samiti, the recognition is not just about prestige.

“A GI tag is first and foremost formal recognition of where a product originates. It establishes that Jolbhora belongs to Chandannagar. Although the sweet is made elsewhere too today, this certification confirms its provenance,” he said.

Modak, who was one of the applicants for the GI registration, along with the Hooghly District Industries Centre, said that the certification is also essential for future international trade.

“If there is any government initiative to export Jolbhora, the GI tag becomes indispensable. Without it, international trade at the governmental level is simply not possible. This recognition has taken us one step closer to that goal,” he said.

What does the future hold?

A major hurdle is shelf life. While the GI tag strengthens Jolbhora's identity, taking it overseas is a challenge. The sweet remains fresh for only five to six days, making exports difficult.

According to Modak, extending its shelf life will require scientific intervention through microbiological testing and food research. “We need support from institutions such as Jadavpur University or the University of Calcutta to undertake research and development. Small organisations like ours cannot establish microbiology laboratories on our own. Unless government agencies and universities step in, exporting Jolbhora on a meaningful scale will remain difficult,” he said.

While the GI tag strengthens Jolbhora's identity, taking it overseas is a challenge

A recognition for artisans and heritage

For researcher and author Ishita Dey, whose book Sweet Excess: Crafting Mishti in Bengal explores the social history of Bengali sweets, the recognition belongs to the artisans, who have also preserved their craft.

“My research began with studying the making of the iconic Jolbhora Talsansh Sandesh. This is a proud moment not only for the owners but also for the karigars who have preserved the technique of achieving the right pak through their tacit knowledge,” Dey said.

She added that the identity of an authentic Jolbhora lies in the delicate construction. “The mark of a signature Jolbhora is that you have to hold it correctly, otherwise the filling may spill. I hope this GI tag benefits not only the sweet makers, but also the artisans, chhana suppliers and mould makers who sustain this tradition.”

What are the other Bengal goods?

Among the latest round of GI registrations are more than 20 products from the state. Among them, Chandannagar's Jolbhora Sandesh, Janai's Monohara, Balagarh's traditional wooden boats and Hooghly's Babnan Chikan embroidery have received the tag.

Krishnanagar's clay dolls and Natungram's wooden dolls are on the list too. Shantiniketan Batik, Kolkatti jewellery, Purulia lac, Begampur cotton handloom sarees, Fulia Jamdani, Cooch Behar Sitalpati, Sholapith craft, Khagra brass and bell metal utensils, Bankura brass and bell metal utensils, Shantiniketan Ektara, Bishnupur Dashavatar Tash, Murshidabad silk and Bengal Sabai craft are some handicrafts and textile products that have joined.