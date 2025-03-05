Hindustan Park’s Sienna Cafe and Store launches a new pizza menu with woodfire-oven baked pizzas
Sienna is dishing out delish pies with a new menu of woodfire oven-bakes pizzas
The cafe’s pizza menu features pies with classic and new flavour profiles, made with locally sourced ingredients
Published 05.03.25, 04:41 PM
After a total revamp earlier this year, with two floors (and one in the making) of curated dining experiences, the award-winning Sienna at Hindustan Park is launching its newest menu offering — woodfire oven-baked pizzas!
All photos: Courtesy Sienna
The pies will be a ‘cross between a Neapolitan and Roman pizza’, reveals the chef, and true to the Sienna ethos, the pizzas will feature locally sourced ingredients to create classic and new flavour combinations
The new menu features a dozen fast-baked pizzas with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options — all made using a woodfire oven. The fuel is provided by native mango wood to achieve the higher temperatures
Pepperoni pizza lovers, fear not, there’s a classic pepperoni marinara pizza on the menu, as well as a pie with (right) prosciutto, arugula and grapes
If you like a good seafood pizza, try the prawn and calamari pizza, which has a spicy walnut pesto sauce
Classic flavour lovers looking for vegetarian options can dig into the (left) basil margherita pie or the (right) chilli-garlic basil pesto pizza
If you are in the mood for something unconventional, there are some interesting flavour pairings, like (left) the black truffle and mushroom, (right) the brown butter, pumpkin and sage, and the potato, blue cheese, hot honey pies. The pizza menu will only be available for dining in at the Boshar Ghor (cafe) and for takeaways