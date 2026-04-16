Paneer from watermelon seeds? Sounds weird, but this is the new vegan alternative to dairy

Did you know your next paneer dish might not involve milk at all? And no, it’s not tofu either. A new plant-based alternative — paneer made from watermelon seeds — is quietly making its way into kitchens, proving that the humble summer fruit has more to offer than just a refreshing bite.

What exactly is watermelon seed paneer?

Unlike tofu (which is made from soy), this version starts with peeled watermelon seeds. These are soaked overnight, ground into a paste, then strained and heated. A mix of spices, like chilli powder, cumin and kasoori methi, helps curdle the mixture, which is then set in the fridge into a soft, sliceable block.

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What about nutrition?

Beyond novelty, this vegan paneer has some interesting health perks. According to Kolkata-based nutrition supervisor and writer Aditi Biswas, they are:

Lower in saturated fat than dairy paneer

Rich in antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin E

A source of minerals such as magnesium and zinc, which support hormonal balance

Packed with plant compounds (phenolic acids, flavonoids, carotenoids) linked to anti-inflammatory and blood sugar–regulating benefits

It’s also naturally lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free, making it a versatile option for people with multiple dietary restrictions. Its creamy texture comes from globulin, a protein found in watermelon seeds, which helps it set like traditional paneer.

How does it compare?

Per 100g, here’s how it stacks up, according to Satavisha Basu, senior dietician at Narayana Hospital, Howrah

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The catch?

Basu points out a few downsides of paneer made from melon seeds:

Low calcium: Not ideal if you rely on paneer for bone health

Protein quality: Not a complete protein (unlike dairy), relatively low in lysine, an essential amino acid

The bottom line

Watermelon seed paneer isn’t a perfect replacement — but it’s a compelling alternative. With emerging research even pointing to the presence of compounds (like Lanatosides) that may have anti-tumour potential, it is more than just a trend, concluded Biswas.

What can you cook with it?

Pretty much everything you’d make with regular paneer, like palak paneer, paneer bhurji, matar paneer and Chilli paneer.

Can you buy it?

Yes — ready-made versions are available online on platforms like BigBasket and Funnynani. You can also buy raw watermelon seeds on apps like Blinkit if you would like to try making it at home.