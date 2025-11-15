Hard to digest: Are Kolkata food vloggers losing their credibility?

Over the past few years, food vlogging has exploded into a parallel food industry where a smartphone, ring light and a few fancy edits can turn anyone into a reviewer. But as the numbers rise, so does the scepticism.

The latest trigger was a viral Instagram video posted by a daily vlogger couple. They claimed to have spotted a food vlogger at a street stall, taking a bite on camera and immediately spitting it out once the shot was done. In their video, they urged followers not to trust everything they see online and warned that some vloggers do not always eat the food they recommend. The comment section quickly turned into a debate with many accusing food vloggers of bluffing viewers, saying that what is shown online often feels staged or exaggerated.

Chirasree Das wrote, “When I was a teen, I used to save my pocket money just to try restaurants recommended by popular food vloggers, only to end up disappointed most of the time. Being a true foodie, I decided to take things into my own hands and start my own page. I get that taste can differ from person to person, but not even trying the food you’re advertising feels weird to me. Honest reviews may not always get the views, but I still love sharing them. It keeps the passion alive and makes it all worthwhile.”

Seasoned food content creators say trust depends on transparency

Another creator pointed out the difference between popularity and credibility. Their comment read, “Are the people we make viral in food vlogging even food vloggers? Those who get lakhs of views become popular because people watch them for their drama, antics and overacting. And many who make genuine vlogs with honest reviews don’t even get a thousand views. It’s high time we stop calling them food vloggers and acknowledge the actual food vloggers who are working hard to deliver a variety of content with genuine reviews. Because of these people, food vlogging itself now has a bad reputation, which is sad.”

Seasoned food creators say they feel the shift, too. Souvik Bhattacharya of GoodFoodBro believes that trust depends on transparency. He said most viewers tend to trust their favourite creator, but he always encourages them to validate things themselves, as taste and affordability are subjective. “Content influences viewers to think about a brand. But people should still judge for themselves,” he added.

The loss of trust can also come from a lack of understanding of cuisine among new creators

Indrajit Lahiri, aka Foodka, one of Kolkata’s first food vloggers, said the old-timers still have a loyal audience because viewers know they will not bluff. “When we do paid partnerships, we mention it clearly. And liking is subjective. What I love, you may not,” he said.

Chartered accountant and food vlogger Aerica Sardar explained that the loss of trust also comes from a lack of understanding of cuisine among many new creators. According to her, the rise of inexperienced vloggers, who chase views, affects the credibility of the entire ecosystem. She says many creators do not research the food and sometimes even misidentify dishes or call new places ‘heritage’. She also noted that because many are young and unable to afford expensive meals, they rely on invites, which makes them hesitant to criticise the food publicly.

As Kolkata’s food vlogging scene gets noisier, viewers say they are learning to filter the content

But, she also believes that credibility still exists among a handful of creators who take food seriously. “Taste buds take some developing,” she said. “Not everyone grows up trying different cuisines. So everything feels ‘good’ to them, and that reflects in their videos. But goodwill and consistency matter more than followers or views.”

As Kolkata’s food vlogging scene gets noisier, viewers say they are learning to filter the content. Many now cross-check restaurant reviews on multiple platforms, look for creators who disclose paid promotions and trust recommendations only from people whose taste aligns with theirs.

“There’s a difference between documenting food and knowing food. The latter comes with experience, curiosity, and respect for the craft,” said food vlogger Koninika De.

The debate over authenticity may continue, but one thing is clear. Food vlogging in Kolkata is no longer just about showcasing food. It is now about building trust in a crowded space where anyone can pick up a camera and become a reviewer.