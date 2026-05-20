How to identify and pick authentic Alphonso mangoes in Kolkata like a pro

While Bengal takes pride in its own Himsagar and Langra, the Alphonso from Maharashtra’s Konkan coast has quietly carved out a loyal fanbase in Kolkata. Known for its rich aroma, buttery texture and sweetness, the premium Hapus mango now finds a place in city markets. From Jadubabur Bazaar to New Market, the demand has grown, but concerns around fake or artificially ripened fruit remain.

To help shoppers pick fresh and sweet Alphonsos, My Kolkata spoke to chef Urvika Kanoi, who runs Cafe Duco in Mumbai and the Daily Cafe in Kolkata.

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Start with the smell

Naturally ripened Alphonsos carry a rich aroma Amit Datta

For Kanoi, the first test is always the fragrance.

“The first step is… I always smell the stem. The stem should have a very strong, sweet and floral fragrance,” she said.

According to her, naturally ripened Alphonsos carry a rich aroma. Mangoes with “zero smell” or a “chemical-like smell” are artificially ripened.

Check the texture and skin

Touch is another important factor. Kanoi says a good Alphonso should feel slightly soft, but not mushy.

“It shouldn't be too firm if you want a ripe mango. And it shouldn't be very soft, because then it's mushy,” she explained.

She also suggests picking mangoes that feel a little heavier, which indicates they are juicy. A wrinkled skin means the fruit is overripe or old.

The shape matters

Alphonso mangoes are oval-shaped. Kanoi points out that if the mangoes are round, they are fake Hapus varieties.

“The Alphonsos are oval and not round. More roundish ones are fake ones,” she said.

Look for GI tags

Alphonso mangoes with GI Tags are available in Kolkata Amit Datta

Many Alphonso mangoes now come with GI tags to certify their origin. According to Kanoi, this is one of the best ways to ensure their authenticity.

“Devgarh and Ratnagiri are, of course, the best,” she said, referring to the famous mango-growing belts of Maharashtra’s Konkan region.

She added that the mangoes she uses at her restaurants often come with stickers indicating their provenance, that they are sourced from Ratnagiri or Devgarh.

Trust your local vendor

Alphonso mangoes arrive in Kolkata's Mechua Bazaar Amit Datta

Although the mangoes come with a GI tag, Kanoi still suggests the best safeguard is a reliable fruit seller.

“The main thing also I feel is having a really trusted fruit vendor who's honest enough to tell you if it's been ripened in hay or if it's naturally ripe,” she said.

For Kolkata shoppers, she recommends Jadubabur Bazaar. “I think Jadubazar is a very good place to buy mangoes because whenever I've gone there, I've never been disappointed,” she added.

More than just desserts

For Kanoi, Alphonso mangoes are one of the most versatile mango varieties in India. From aamras and mango curries to kalakand, halwa, cakes and ice creams, she says that the sweet-tangy flavour complements both desserts and savoury dishes.

“With Alphonso, you can make anything,” she said.