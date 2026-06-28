From IV drips to ice block brews: Five one-of-a-kind coffee experiences in Kolkata

Kolkatans love to experiment with their coffee. From infusing unusual flavours to topping them with vibrant garnishes, coffee is a beverage that never goes out of style. But what if we told you that you could enjoy it in the form of an IV drip or served in a block of ice?

So, if you're looking to make your coffee break a bit more exciting this week, My Kolkata has curated a list of five unique brews and presentations that deserve a spot on your café-hopping itinerary.

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Served in a medical-style IV bag, this quirky coffee is as much about the presentation as the drink itself. Hang the bag on its stand, pour it into your glass and sip on a brew that's guaranteed to grab attention.

Where: Drip Culture Cafe & Bakery, Ballygunge

Imagine your coffee arriving inside a giant block of crystal-clear ice. As the ice slowly melts, your drink evolves with every sip, making it a refreshing experience that's perfect for Kolkata's sweltering weather.

Where: Bubble N Tea Asian Cafe, Sector 3 Salt Lake

Can't decide between dessert and coffee? This indulgent drink combines the creamy, cocoa-rich flavours of tiramisu with a comforting cup of coffee, offering the best of both worlds.

Where: Mabelle, Sector 2 Salt Lake

Whether you prefer matcha, fruity, nutty or chocolatey notes, this spot has something for every palate. If you love experimenting, you'll be spoilt for choice with its extensive coffee menu.

Where: Evabrew, Remount Road, Majherhat

Tangy lemonade meets bold coffee in this refreshing fusion drink. The citrusy kick, subtle sweetness and coffee's bitterness come together for a surprisingly balanced summer sip. Wondering where to find it in Kolkata? Well, you can try making this one at home!