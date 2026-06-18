Sugar, spice, no rice: Six rice-free payesh recipes that deserve a place on the Jamai Sashthi spread

Payesh is an inseparable part of the menu at Bengali celebrations, especially on Jamai Sashthi, when the feast is all about indulgence.

While chaaler payesh is favourite and ubiquitous, there are quite a few delicious alternatives that skip rice. Seasonal fruits, pantry staples and a touch of creativity transform the classic dessert into a surprising treat.

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Here are six rice-free payesh recipes that promise to surprise your jamai.

Litchi payesh

Litchi is still here for a few more days. So, before it says goodbye, turn it into this delectable dessert. Simmer fresh litchis in full-cream milk, milk powder and condensed milk to make this payesh. Throw in a pinch of saffron for colour and aroma, and some chopped dried fruit for texture. The sweetness and floral notes of litchi make this a refreshing festive treat. Check the recipe here.

Sitaphal payesh

This payesh made with aata or sitaphal (custard apple) has a velvety texture and tropical sweetness. Thickened full-fat milk is added to fresh sitaphal pulp. Cardamom is added for scent and garnished with almonds, pistachios and cashews. If you love sitaphal ice cream, this will be your new favourite. Detailed recipe here.

Sabudana payesh

Soft, translucent pearls of sabudana make this payesh perfect for those who do not like rice. Simmered in full-fat milk and sweetened with sugar, it has a smooth, pudding-like consistency. Cardamom adds warmth, while saffron and ghee-roasted dry fruits make it rich. Popular during fasting seasons, this version is also suitable for festive family gatherings. Get the recipe here.

Luchir payesh

Luchir Payesh is one of Bengal's most intriguing traditional desserts, as this swaps rice for fried luchi. Luchis are soaked in thickened milk flavoured with jaggery or sugar until they turn soft. When they absorb the creamy goodness, the result is a rich, nostalgic treat. You can check the recipe here.

Makhana payesh

Need a healthier payesh that does not take away the celebratory mood? Makhana payesh with a hint of jaggery or sugar-free substitute can make for a tasty bowl of dessert. If your jamai is a fitness freak, make this for him and serve it along with a healthy spread. Get the recipe here.

Sujir payesh

When you have nothing to make your payesh interesting, bring out the dabba of semolina. Roast it in ghee until it lets out a nutty aroma. Add thickened milk or condensed milk to create a creamy base. Cashews and raisins add sweetness and crunch. Cardamom brings a gentle fragrance. Light yet satisfying, suji payesh is perfect when you want a quick festive dessert without compromising on flavour. For the recipe, click here.