Think again before you reheat: Five food items you must avoid warming in a microwave

Whether it’s warming the rice from the previous night or the leftover mangsher jhol, microwaves have become an integral part of our daily lives — a kitchen essential.

However, not all foods are suited for this shortcut. Some lose their texture, while others can heat unevenly or even become a safety hazard. Here are five foods that are best kept out of the microwave.

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Whole boiled eggs

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Microwaving a whole boiled egg can cause steam to build up inside the egg, increasing the risk of it exploding during or after heating. Slice it into smaller pieces before warming.

Fried foods

Fried fish, luchi or kochuri, fried chicken, pakoras or cutlets tend to turn soggy and chewy in the microwave. An oven or air fryer does a much better job of restoring their crispiness.

Breast milk or baby formula

Microwaves heat unevenly, creating hot spots that may burn a baby's mouth. It is safer to warm feeding bottles in a bowl of warm water.

Leftover rice stored improperly

Rice left at room temperature for too long can harbour bacteria. Microwaving does not always make it safe to eat, so leftovers should be refrigerated promptly and reheated thoroughly.

Processed meats

Sausages, hot dogs and other processed meats can dry out or heat unevenly in the microwave. Some contain preservatives that may react to high heat, affecting both texture and flavour. Heating them on a stovetop or in an oven often gives better results.