Kolkata restaurants lay down the red carpet for dads on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down and spend quality time with your dad. Whether he enjoys hearty Bengali meals, elaborate brunches, artisanal coffee or a relaxing evening, Kolkata has plenty of options to make June 21 extra special.
Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Celebrate Father’s Day with a lavish dinner buffet at YAYAvar featuring regional favourites and indulgent dishes such as Champaran mutton, katla machher kaliya, mutton pepper fry and gobindobhog payesh. Fathers dine free on tables of three or more guests.
Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,799++ per person
Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences
The Square is hosting an elaborate Father's Day brunch with live cooking stations, grills, roasts, global favourites and indulgent desserts. Added attractions include complimentary foot massages for fathers, games, music and special discounts.
Address: CF Block, Action Area I, New Town
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,999++ per person
Café Offbeat – UpThere
Treat your father to an evening under the stars with rooftop views, comfort food and refreshing mocktails. The menu ranges from Korean bites and burgers to grilled prawns, pizzas and decadent desserts.
Address: 36/F, Topsia Road
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 plus taxes for two
Chaudhury & Company
Inspired by Bengal’s iconic pice hotel culture, this special Father’s Day menu serves up nostalgic favourites such as railway murgir jhol, bhetki paturi, morich mangsho and chingri pulao.
Address: 24C Deshpriyo Park West
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,100 plus taxes for two
Yours Truly Coffee Roasters
If your father enjoys leisurely mornings, this restored bungalow offers the perfect breakfast or brunch setting. Fresh bakes, eggs, wholesome bowls and artisanal coffee create a relaxed atmosphere for meaningful conversations.
Address: 1, Ray Street, Sreepally, Bhowanipore
Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 1,500 for two
Bread Pocket Co.
Introduce your father to one of Kolkata’s newest food concepts with flavour-packed brockets made from fermented sourdough-style bread. The live kitchen and globally inspired fillings make for a fun and casual outing.
Address: Purna Das Road, Golpark
Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 500-700 for two
14PM
With a menu that draws inspiration from Indian, Asian and global cuisines, 14PM is ideal for fathers who enjoy exploring new flavours. The stylish ambience works equally well for a relaxed lunch or an evening celebration.
Address: 10A, Middleton Street
Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 1,500-2,500 for two