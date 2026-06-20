Kolkata restaurants lay down the red carpet for dads on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down and spend quality time with your dad. Whether he enjoys hearty Bengali meals, elaborate brunches, artisanal coffee or a relaxing evening, Kolkata has plenty of options to make June 21 extra special.

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Celebrate Father’s Day with a lavish dinner buffet at YAYAvar featuring regional favourites and indulgent dishes such as Champaran mutton, katla machher kaliya, mutton pepper fry and gobindobhog payesh. Fathers dine free on tables of three or more guests.

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Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,799++ per person

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

The Square is hosting an elaborate Father's Day brunch with live cooking stations, grills, roasts, global favourites and indulgent desserts. Added attractions include complimentary foot massages for fathers, games, music and special discounts.

Address: CF Block, Action Area I, New Town

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,999++ per person

Café Offbeat – UpThere

Treat your father to an evening under the stars with rooftop views, comfort food and refreshing mocktails. The menu ranges from Korean bites and burgers to grilled prawns, pizzas and decadent desserts.

Address: 36/F, Topsia Road

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 plus taxes for two

Chaudhury & Company

Inspired by Bengal’s iconic pice hotel culture, this special Father’s Day menu serves up nostalgic favourites such as railway murgir jhol, bhetki paturi, morich mangsho and chingri pulao.

Address: 24C Deshpriyo Park West

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,100 plus taxes for two

Yours Truly Coffee Roasters

If your father enjoys leisurely mornings, this restored bungalow offers the perfect breakfast or brunch setting. Fresh bakes, eggs, wholesome bowls and artisanal coffee create a relaxed atmosphere for meaningful conversations.

Address: 1, Ray Street, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 1,500 for two

Bread Pocket Co.

Introduce your father to one of Kolkata’s newest food concepts with flavour-packed brockets made from fermented sourdough-style bread. The live kitchen and globally inspired fillings make for a fun and casual outing.

Address: Purna Das Road, Golpark

Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 500-700 for two

14PM

With a menu that draws inspiration from Indian, Asian and global cuisines, 14PM is ideal for fathers who enjoy exploring new flavours. The stylish ambience works equally well for a relaxed lunch or an evening celebration.

Address: 10A, Middleton Street

Pocket Pinch: Approx. Rs 1,500-2,500 for two