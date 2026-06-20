Macanese cuisine and migration stories take centre stage at House of Macau in Kolkata

Macanese cuisine was showcased in Kolkata on June 19 through House of Macau, a seven-course dining experience by chef Katherine Lim at Glenburn Penthouse, presented by Gormei. The dishes were inspired by centuries of cultural exchange and migration.

(L-R, clockwise): Argha Sen, founder, Gormei and chef Katherine Lim. Marco Collu, consular attaché and Daniele Panfilo, consul of Italy in Kolkata

Chef Katherine, a third-generation Hakka Chinese, curated the menu around the idea of migration and how food travels across borders. Introducing the menu to the diners, she narrated how her grandfather arrived in Calcutta from China as a young boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The House of Macau dinner was born out of the whole migration story. Those migration journeys have shaped our family history and the way we think about food. There are similarities between some of the food you’ll be eating tonight and the Hakka food I grew up with. That connection immediately caught my attention.”

Mac N Spam

The dinner started with Mac N Spam, a comforting bowl of elbow pasta in chicken broth topped with chicken luncheon meat. The dish reflected the influence of colonial trade routes and pantry staples that became a part of everyday Macanese cooking.

Gambas à Macau

Next was Gambas à Macau, a tiger prawn cooked in butter with shallots, bird’s eye chillies, garlic and parsley before being finished with white wine. The dish had Portuguese influences while retaining the flavours associated with southern Chinese cooking.

Crackling Pork Bun

Another small plate showcased Chef Katherine’s signature Crackling Pork in a bun slider. Roast pork belly with crisp crackling and caramelised onions was tucked into a buttered bun and served with shoestring fries. This dish highlighted Macau’s adaptation of European breads and local ingredients.

Arroz de Marisco

The mains began with an Arroz de Marisco, often described as Macau’s version of wet rice, featuring saffron rice simmered in a rich seafood and tomato broth. It was served with prawns, squid and crab meat. This dish demonstrated the city’s long maritime history and the influence of Iberian rice traditions.

Chef Katherine used Karpurkanti rice to throw a spotlight on Bengal’s indigenous rice variety.

African Chicken with Jasmine rice

The next course was Macau Minchi. A beloved home-style preparation of pork mince, fried potatoes, onions and soy sauce, Minchi represented one of the closest links between Macanese and Hakka food cultures.

“I have grown up eating Minchi and discovered that it used to be a childhood dish for every child in Macau. So, I was really fascinated,” she said.

The highlight of the menu was the African Chicken, perhaps Macau’s most famous dish. A chicken drumstick, pan-seared and roasted with garlic, smoked paprika and Chinese five spice before being paired with a rich sauce of peanut butter, coconut and chilli.

Mango Sago

The dinner concluded with a refreshing Mango Sago. The dessert was a chilled pudding of mango, coconut milk and chewy tapioca pearls served with ice cream and litchis. This dish concluded the meal with tropical freshness.

Argha Sen with chef Katherine Lim

For Gormei founder Argha Sen, the dinner was as much about nostalgia and discovery. “House of Macau takes me back to my Hong Kong years when Macau was a favourite weekend foodie destination. I am so thrilled that Katherine brought back those flavours with her own touch, giving new life to dishes I love like the African Chicken, ‘Wet’ Rice and the Pork Chop Bun,” he said.