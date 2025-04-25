Force of habit or call of convenience? Life after uninstalling food delivery apps

It’s been more than a month since I stopped using food delivery apps, and the decision has been life-changing in many ways. It was, of course, initially hard. The dependence on technology and its benefits are addictive, and I would open my phone instinctively to open a food delivery app for sudden stress-eating cravings or simply because of the emotional dependence on them that would allow me to sneak in an extra hour of sleep and skip carrying lunch to work.

What led me to pull the plug?

The answer is simple — money. Household finances and personal savings were taking a perpetual hit because of the consistent ordering-in habit. Mid-month, my personal account would already be a few thousands down, and by month end, the calculation would show my personal expenditure on food delivery apps alone were above Rs 5,000.

Psychologically and habitually, I knew by mid-week, I would have an energy slump and my lunch would be a paratha and a plate of succulent beef kebabs from an ‘already bookmarked’ eatery. Friday dinners would mostly be kebabs from another food joint, and Saturdays would invariably be a plate full of lipsmacking delectables to usher in the weekend. The result? Perpetual money draining. The problem? Once you start, the convenience makes it hard to stop.

The number games

I am not alone in the spiralling dependence on food delivery apps, and while this fact is not a solace, it is an eye opener.

According to reported data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation and ICICI Securities, households considered ‘urban elite’ in the financial year 2023 spent almost half of their monthly food budget on packaged food, dining out, and food delivery services. This was up from 41.2 per cent 10 years ago. According to a financial news website’s analysis of GDP data, the share of restaurants and hotels in total consumption spending rose to its highest level in over a decade at 2.3 per cent in the financial year 2024.

This trend is expected to grow, driven by the expansion of rapid commerce and food delivery applications, escalating incomes, and evolving culinary preferences, according to another financial newspaper report.

Ordering costs comprise not just the price of the food, but also GST, packing charge and delivery charge. A quick calculation for the last month showed the additional charges were often more than the price of the food itself.

Why the dependence?

For someone who always preferred home-cooked meals even during hectic workdays, the change in the system was not just Covid and the restriction on visiting eateries. It was the psychological comfort of ordering. A study on the behavioral economics of online food delivery platforms found, “Human beings are very vulnerable when under the influence of various visceral drives and if understood and channelised, marketers can take great advantage of this behavior. Upliftment of the various e-commerce platforms by exploiting the various loopholes of human decision making has shown significant results.”

Saving at least Rs 5,000 a month is my biggest takeaway from breaking the habit. Needless to say, it has not only changed how my bank account looks, but also my consumer behaviour. Now, my midnight cravings don’t see me ordering artisanal ice cream; instead, I make quick sooji halwa. My daily eating habit has changed direction towards only home-cooked meals, and my body thanks me for this change.